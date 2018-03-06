Intrim Connecta Rail continuous handrail system

The Intrim Connecta Rail is a continuous dowel handrail system which uses a stylish blend of timber and stainless steel to create an eye-catching handrail for use in a large variety of projects including aged care, hospitals and commercial applications.

Available in 40mm and 50mm thickness in Victorian Ash and others on request.

The unique fixing system makes it easy to install and complies with Australian handrail standard AS1428.1.

We can save you even more time and cost on your project by offering clear paint coat pre-finishing or something to add to the look of your interior with a variety of timber staining colours.

Product name/ Model numbers:

Intrim DOW40

Intrim DOW50

Intrim HB02S Handrail Bracket

Intrim SS4045B 45 degree Stainless Steel bend

Intrim SS4090B 90 degree Stainless Steel bend

Intrim SS40EC Stainless Steel End Cap

Intrim SS5045B 45 degree Stainless Steel bend

Intrim SS5090B 90 degree Stainless Steel bend

Intrim SS50EC Stainless Steel End Cap