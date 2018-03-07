Intrim timber mouldings, skirting boards & architraves

Intrim Mouldings are a company focused on service, innovation, and reducing environmental impacts and are dedicated to making interiors spectacular with a superior range of timber skirting and architraves of impeccable quality and distinctive craftsmanship.

As one of Australia's leaders in timber mouldings since 1993. Intrim have evolved to become a leading manufacturer in finely crafted, quality architectural mouldings, skirting boards, architraves & handrails.

Intrim's experienced team will provide you with design advice and can recommend mouldings to help you achieve a particular style, and also have a profile-matching service where you can send in your project inspiration and a friendly team member will recommend your perfect mouldings.

Samples are available to order via the Intrim website to allow flat lays to be produced for clients. If a commercial project requires a sample that is not shown on the website it can be requested through our commercial sales team, and will be 3D printed.

Mouldings are available finger-jointed pine or MDF and able to be pre-primed and ready for a light sand and paint once delivered on site.

Whether your project is Hamptons style, Modern, Farmhouse Country, Coastal, Victorian or French Provincial, Intrim has a moulding profile to suit your design and will help you achieve the interior look you want to create. You can explore the large selection of project case studies from residential to commercial applications such as hospitals, aged care, schools, hotels, shopping centres and more.

Intrim Mouldings supply timber mouldings Australia-wide!

Product name / Model numbers:

Intrim Skirting Boards

Intrim Architraves

Intrim Wainscoting

Intrim Chair Rail

Intrim Inlay Mould

Intrim Lining Board Panelling

Intrim Picture Rail

Intrim Sill Nosing

Intrim Skirting Blocks

Intrim Rosettes

Intrim Curved Architrave

Intrim Ovolo

Intrim Quad

Intirm Scotia

Intrim Concave Mouldings

Intrim Half Round Mouldings

Intrim Lining Boards

Intrim Wall Battens