Intrim timber mouldings, skirting boards & architraves
Last Updated on 07 Mar 2018
Intrim Mouldings are a company focused on service, innovation, and reducing environmental impacts and are dedicated to making interiors spectacular with a superior range of timber skirting and architraves of impeccable quality and distinctive craftsmanship.
Overview
As one of Australia's leaders in timber mouldings since 1993. Intrim have evolved to become a leading manufacturer in finely crafted, quality architectural mouldings, skirting boards, architraves & handrails.
Intrim's experienced team will provide you with design advice and can recommend mouldings to help you achieve a particular style, and also have a profile-matching service where you can send in your project inspiration and a friendly team member will recommend your perfect mouldings.
Samples are available to order via the Intrim website to allow flat lays to be produced for clients. If a commercial project requires a sample that is not shown on the website it can be requested through our commercial sales team, and will be 3D printed.
Mouldings are available finger-jointed pine or MDF and able to be pre-primed and ready for a light sand and paint once delivered on site.
Whether your project is Hamptons style, Modern, Farmhouse Country, Coastal, Victorian or French Provincial, Intrim has a moulding profile to suit your design and will help you achieve the interior look you want to create. You can explore the large selection of project case studies from residential to commercial applications such as hospitals, aged care, schools, hotels, shopping centres and more.
Intrim Mouldings supply timber mouldings Australia-wide!
Product name / Model numbers:
Intrim Skirting Boards
Intrim Architraves
Intrim Wainscoting
Intrim Chair Rail
Intrim Inlay Mould
Intrim Lining Board Panelling
Intrim Picture Rail
Intrim Sill Nosing
Intrim Skirting Blocks
Intrim Rosettes
Intrim Curved Architrave
Intrim Ovolo
Intrim Quad
Intirm Scotia
Intrim Concave Mouldings
Intrim Half Round Mouldings
Intrim Lining Boards
Intrim Wall Battens
Downloads
Sydney Branch 14 Redbank Place1800 208 738
The Build & Design Centre 66 Merrivale Street1800 208 738