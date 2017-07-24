Interior Fitout - Life Cycle Assessment Software Calculator

Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) is a tool used to assess environmental impacts of retail and office fitouts and help drive sustainable design outcomes. Our online software applications have been designed for designers by designers as a means to reduce the cost and complexity of life cycle impact assessment for building and organisations. Quickly test energy, water and material sustainability scenarios to find the most carbon and cost-efficient pathway to success.

The Fitout LCA calculator has been designed to be a quick and easy to use application for office and retail interiors, requiring little to no calculations to reduce your global impact. In the last decade, we have worked with over 1,000 retail tenants on incorporating solutions to reduce their impact including St. George (Barangaroo, 1st bank branch to be 6-star Green Star), Zara, McDonalds, David Jones and Apple.

Features:

Secure cloud based software (no downloads)

Applicable across the project life cycle (from Feasibility to Design to As-Built)

EN15804 alignment (energy, water, materials, cradle to grave)

Life cycle inventory from Australian and Global sources

Allocation methods aligned with Australian Standard Method of Measurement

Over 1,000 materials’ assembly rates.

Gain the jump on your peers and deliver eco-design excellence for your Clients. www.footprintcompany.net.