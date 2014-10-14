​Intergrain Preparation range from Cabot's

From Cabot's comes an Intergrain product designed to help preserve and ensure longevity of Intergrain coatings. To ensure that the timber being used is protected, it needs to be prepared correctly and with the Intergrain Preparation Range, it will be given the best protection and longevity.

The Intergrain Protection Range comes in four different products

Intergrain PowerPrep

Intergrain Reviva

Intergrain Timber Stripper

Intergrain Mould Preventer

Each product in the range is high strength and high performance ensuring that timber it is coated onto will be protected and the natural beauty of the timber remains.

Intergrain Powerprep

High strength liquid remover

Skip weathering of new bare timber

No need to wait 4-6 weeks

Draws out the tannins and oils to remove them from the timber surface

Extensive testing under Australian conditions

Intergrain Reviva

High strength timber cleaner

Timber is free from contaminants before coating.

Reviva must be used in combination with PowerPrep

Reviva removes contaminants from the surface of timber

Intergrain Timber Stripper

Is a high performance timber and paint stripper

Designed to remove multiple coats of timber finishes and paint in a single application from timber surfaces.

Intergrain Mould Preventer

Helps to prevent mould growth on interior and exterior timber

Ideal for humid, tropical and mould susceptible areas

The Intergrain Preperation Range from Cabot's is the ideal product range for all timber preparation needs. Its high performance, environmentally friendly assurance and endurance under Australia’s weather conditions makes it perfect for use on timber products.