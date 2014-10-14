Intergrain Preparation range from Cabot's
Overview
From Cabot's comes an Intergrain product designed to help preserve and ensure longevity of Intergrain coatings. To ensure that the timber being used is protected, it needs to be prepared correctly and with the Intergrain Preparation Range, it will be given the best protection and longevity.
The Intergrain Protection Range comes in four different products
- Intergrain PowerPrep
- Intergrain Reviva
- Intergrain Timber Stripper
- Intergrain Mould Preventer
Each product in the range is high strength and high performance ensuring that timber it is coated onto will be protected and the natural beauty of the timber remains.
Intergrain Powerprep
- High strength liquid remover
- Skip weathering of new bare timber
- No need to wait 4-6 weeks
- Draws out the tannins and oils to remove them from the timber surface
- Extensive testing under Australian conditions
Intergrain Reviva
- High strength timber cleaner
- Timber is free from contaminants before coating.
- Reviva must be used in combination with PowerPrep
- Reviva removes contaminants from the surface of timber
Intergrain Timber Stripper
- Is a high performance timber and paint stripper
- Designed to remove multiple coats of timber finishes and paint in a single application from timber surfaces.
Intergrain Mould Preventer
- Helps to prevent mould growth on interior and exterior timber
- Ideal for humid, tropical and mould susceptible areas
The Intergrain Preperation Range from Cabot's is the ideal product range for all timber preparation needs. Its high performance, environmentally friendly assurance and endurance under Australia’s weather conditions makes it perfect for use on timber products.