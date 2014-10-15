Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Intergrain
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Intergrain Natural Stain
Intergrain Natural Stain

​Intergrain NaturalStain from Cabot's

Last Updated on 15 Oct 2014

Intergrain NaturalStain from Cabot's is a high performance, semi-transparent, water based stain designed to transform and protect exterior timber.

Overview
Description

Intergrain NaturalStain from Cabotsis a highly durable, semi-transparent, water based stain designed to transform the colour of exterior timber, while protecting the natural look and beauty of timber.

the water-based nature of NaturalStain products ensure they are more environmentally sustainable than traditional products

Emits substantially less VOCs than traditional oil-based coatings

The water-based nature of NaturalStain products ensure they are more environmentally sustainable than traditional products

  • Extremely long lasting
  • Durable timber stain
  • Designed to change the colour of exterior timber without the need of a topcoat
  • Adds significant protection to timber
  • Guards against Australia’s harsh conditions & foot traffic
  • Finish resists stain absorption, dirt and dust adhesion

Available in a wide range of colour options

Innovative colour design caters for individual tastes for a large variety of exterior timber surfaces

  • Decking
  • Cladding
  • Screens and fencing
  • Doors and window frames
  • Soffits
  • Furniture
  • Retaining walls
  • Timber features

Because it is fast drying, two coats may be applied in one day and for a slip resistant finish, Intergrain UltraGrip slip resistance can be added into each coat of NaturalStain. For a timber stain that is safe to use and gentle on the environment, Intergrain NaturalStain from Cabot's is the answer.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

52.14 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNSW

1800 011 006
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap