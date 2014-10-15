Intergrain NaturalStain from Cabot's
Last Updated on 15 Oct 2014
Intergrain NaturalStain from Cabot's is a high performance, semi-transparent, water based stain designed to transform and protect exterior timber.
Overview
Intergrain NaturalStain from Cabotsis a highly durable, semi-transparent, water based stain designed to transform the colour of exterior timber, while protecting the natural look and beauty of timber.
the water-based nature of NaturalStain products ensure they are more environmentally sustainable than traditional products
Emits substantially less VOCs than traditional oil-based coatings
The water-based nature of NaturalStain products ensure they are more environmentally sustainable than traditional products
- Extremely long lasting
- Durable timber stain
- Designed to change the colour of exterior timber without the need of a topcoat
- Adds significant protection to timber
- Guards against Australia’s harsh conditions & foot traffic
- Finish resists stain absorption, dirt and dust adhesion
Available in a wide range of colour options
Innovative colour design caters for individual tastes for a large variety of exterior timber surfaces
- Decking
- Cladding
- Screens and fencing
- Doors and window frames
- Soffits
- Furniture
- Retaining walls
- Timber features
Because it is fast drying, two coats may be applied in one day and for a slip resistant finish, Intergrain UltraGrip slip resistance can be added into each coat of NaturalStain. For a timber stain that is safe to use and gentle on the environment, Intergrain NaturalStain from Cabot's is the answer.