Intergrain NaturalStain from Cabotsis a highly durable, semi-transparent, water based stain designed to transform the colour of exterior timber, while protecting the natural look and beauty of timber.

the water-based nature of NaturalStain products ensure they are more environmentally sustainable than traditional products

Emits substantially less VOCs than traditional oil-based coatings

Extremely long lasting

Durable timber stain

Designed to change the colour of exterior timber without the need of a topcoat

Adds significant protection to timber

Guards against Australia’s harsh conditions & foot traffic

Finish resists stain absorption, dirt and dust adhesion

Available in a wide range of colour options

Innovative colour design caters for individual tastes for a large variety of exterior timber surfaces

Decking

Cladding

Screens and fencing

Doors and window frames

Soffits

Furniture

Retaining walls

Timber features

Because it is fast drying, two coats may be applied in one day and for a slip resistant finish, Intergrain UltraGrip slip resistance can be added into each coat of NaturalStain. For a timber stain that is safe to use and gentle on the environment, Intergrain NaturalStain from Cabot's is the answer.