Interactive Decorative Tile Design App - Create Your Own Design
Last Updated on 24 Feb 2014
Due to the popularity of Old World Tiles mixed sets, clients now have the ability to select and create their own groupings and see finished design.
Overview
Description
Create custom mixed sets of tiles
The design app is fun and simple to use:
- Select various tiles – see how they will look together – order online
- Choose from an extensive range of handcrafted decorative tile
- Makes perfecting a unique tile feature easy
- Old World Tiles authentic hand painted selection of tiles includes Arabesque, Spanish, Mediterranean, Mexican, Moroccan and Solid Colours
Whether you are creating a colourful feature wall or a soothing and refined splashback, Old World Tiles' Create Your Own Design app makes decorating your space exciting and fun.