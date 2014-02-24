Interactive Decorative Tile Design App - Create Your Own Design

Due to the popularity of Old World Tiles mixed sets, clients now have the ability to select and create their own groupings and see what the finished design will look like.

Create custom mixed sets of tiles

The design app is fun and simple to use:

Select various tiles – see how they will look together – order online

Choose from an extensive range of handcrafted decorative tile

Makes perfecting a unique tile feature easy

Old World Tiles authentic hand painted selection of tiles includes Arabesque, Spanish, Mediterranean, Mexican, Moroccan and Solid Colours

Whether you are creating a colourful feature wall or a soothing and refined splashback, Old World Tiles' Create Your Own Design app makes decorating your space exciting and fun.