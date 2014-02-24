Logo
Authentic Mexican, Spanish, Mediterranean, Moroccan and Antique inspired deocrative tiles
Create custom mixed sets of tiles
Style your own tile feature
Handmade and hand painted tiles
Interactive Decorative Tile Design App - Create Your Own Design

Last Updated on 24 Feb 2014

Due to the popularity of Old World Tiles mixed sets, clients now have the ability to select and create their own groupings and see finished design.

Overview
Description

Due to the popularity of Old World Tiles mixed sets, clients now have the ability to select and create their own groupings and see what the finished design will look like.

Create custom mixed sets of tiles

The design app is fun and simple to use:

  • Select various tiles – see how they will look together – order online
  • Choose from an extensive range of handcrafted decorative tile
  • Makes perfecting a unique tile feature easy
  • Old World Tiles authentic hand painted selection of tiles includes Arabesque, Spanish, Mediterranean, Mexican, Moroccan and Solid Colours

Whether you are creating a colourful feature wall or a soothing and refined splashback, Old World Tiles' Create Your Own Design app makes decorating your space exciting and fun.

Contact
Display AddressSamford, QLD

PO Box 812

07 3289 1434
