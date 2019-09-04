Local daylight tracking

Before artificial light, humans organised their activities around the daylight cycle. The setting sun signalled it was time to prepare to sleep. These days we spend up to 90% of our time indoors and thanks to artificial light we can prolong our activity after sunset. But the colour and intensity of artificial light can be important. Some people chose to minimise blue light exposure closer to bedtime.

The Dyson Lightcycle™ task light continually adjusts its colour temperature and brightness in relation to your local daylight, providing the right light for the right time of day.

It uses a unique time, date and location driven algorithm to calculate the colour temperature and brightness of daylight, anywhere in the world. Software validation was supported by data from over a million satellite based measurements of light conditions in the earth’s atmosphere at different times of day. A 32-bit microprocessor on board the Dyson Lightcycle™ task light continually interprets this daylight data, communicating it to the optical driver for dynamic colour tuning. The product’s 3 warm and 3 cool LEDs work in tandem to simulate daylight colour temperatures from 2,700-6,500 Kelvin.

Designed to improve visual acuity2

Even if we don’t notice it directly, low light, flicker and glare can cause eye strain and visual fatigue.

The Dyson Lightcycle™ task light provides a uniform pool of high-quality, powerful light with more than 1,000 Lux brightness, combined with glare protection and low optical flicker (<1%) . It exceeds recommended levels for studying .

A heptagonal reflector split by a layer of PMMA diffusion film evenly mixes light and helps create a single light source for high shadow quality. The lower reflector is engineered to protect eyes from glare and focus light for a pool of uniform illumination, with the light source concealed.

Maintains light quality for 60 years

Local daylight tracking offers several benefits, but if a light loses its brightness or colour temperature over time, its ability to track daylight would be diminished. Light bulbs, or light fixtures with a short lifespan, can also contribute to waste.

When LEDs overheat, they can fade and discolour. Dyson engineers addressed this with technology often used in satellites. A vacuum-sealed copper tube draws heat away. Inside, a drop of water evaporates, dissipating heat along the pipe as it condenses, before returning to the LEDs by capillary action. It provides a non-stop, energy-free cooling cycle.

This means that brightness and light quality is maintained for 60 years1. So the Dyson LightcycleTM task light’s ability to reliably adjust its colour and brightness, to track natural daylight, doesn’t diminish over time.

Connected for personalisation

Some lights have a static output that you can’t adjust to suit you and your tasks, but different light levels and colour temperatures can be helpful for different tasks and scenarios. And a 65-year old needs up to four times more light than a 20-year old2.

Personalised light is made possible by the Dyson Link app. It continually communicates with the Dyson LightcycleTM task light to adjust light output for your age (as entered in the Dyson Link app), task, daily routine and local daylight – designed to support optimal illumination throughout the day.

The Dyson LightcycleTM task light has pre-set modes: Study, Relax, Precision, Boost, Wake-up, Sleep and Away. It also has manual control with slide-touch dimming and colour temperature selection that lets you define your personal light preferences. It’s possible to pre-programme and assign names for up to 20 different light settings, to suit your task or mood.

Brightness ranges from 100 to over 1,000 Lux, while colour adjusts from a warm, relaxing 2,700 Kelvin to a cool, white 6,500 Kelvin.

The right light for the right time of day with local daylight tracking.

Designed to improve visual acuity 2 with over 1,000 Lux brightness, glare protection and low optical flicker.

Maintains light quality for 60 years1 thanks to Heat Pipe technology.

Connected for personalisation: intelligently adjusts for age task and daily routine, with the Dyson Link app.



Intelligently adjusts for you:

For your age

A 65-year old person needs up to four times more light than a 20-year old. The Dyson Lightcycle™ task light corrects brightness based on the age you enter into the Dyson Link app.

For surrounding light

If your background light suddenly changes, an ambient light sensor gently adjusts light levels to keep your space at a constant brightness.

For your task

Choose from three pre-set light modes: Relax, Study, or Precision for more focused work. There's also a Boost button for 20 minutes of higher intensity light.

For your wake-up times

Set your light to brighten gradually at the time you wake up, creating a more natural wake-up environment.



Engineered for your convenience:

Senses movement. Saves energy.

An infrared movement sensor switches the light on when you're near, and off once you've been away for two minutes.

Integrated USB-C charger. Keeps devices powered up.

Frees up socket space and provides a convenient charging point.

Reversible arm direction

Arm detaches, flips and reconnects in seconds, so you can create your preferred look and position the light anywhere in the room.



Available in 2 colours:

