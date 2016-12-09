Logo
Boardroom individual display screens integrated into table
Circular boardroom table with integrated display screens
Integrated boardroom display screens and technology
Open office meeting space with mounted display screen
Integrated technology furniture and joinery to fast track fit outs

Last Updated on 09 Dec 2016

Corporate Initiatives (Ci) integrated technology furniture products fast track office fit outs, reduce the costs of meeting room installations and minimise the make-good costs when vacating.

Overview
Description

Corporate Initiatives (Ci) integrated technology furniture products fast track office fit outs, reduce the costs of meeting room installations and minimise the make-good costs when vacating. Thanks to Ci, a designer can now specify combined furniture and technology that is fully functional for each room type.

Opting for technology furniture and joinery can also neatly avoid any need for floor track or expensive alternatives such as core hole drilling, concrete chasing or computer flooring because the furniture can conceal the cable. Technology integrated joinery means room implementation becomes much faster and more affordable, it also means the facility can be easily re-located.

Each room is expertly packaged according to client need. Furniture finishes can be specified and working prototypes developed and tested prior to widespread deployment and installation. This process simplifies fit-outs while giving designers far greater control over the end result.

The pods, hubs and technology lounges from Ci allow designers to create adaptive workspaces in open areas, cleverly combining privacy with versatility. The composition of such spaces can then evolve according to ongoing under demand.

Fit-outs need not be rigid and resources can be better allocated when partnered with Ci for technology furniture solutions.

Contact
Display AddressIngleburn, NSW

Sydney Office Unit 19, 19 Aero Road

(02) 9829 2189
Display AddressBanyo, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 2, Lot 5, 457 Tufnell Road

(07) 3667 8100
Display AddressHendon, SA

Adelaide Office 6-8 Florence St

(08) 8155 6700
Display AddressNunawading, VIC

Melbourne Office 360 Whitehorse Road

(03) 8878 9000
Display AddressBalcatta, WA

Perth Office 11/23 Gibberd Road

0497 977 717
