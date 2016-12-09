Corporate Initiatives (Ci) integrated technology furniture products fast track office fit outs, reduce the costs of meeting room installations and minimise the make-good costs when vacating. Thanks to Ci, a designer can now specify combined furniture and technology that is fully functional for each room type.

Opting for technology furniture and joinery can also neatly avoid any need for floor track or expensive alternatives such as core hole drilling, concrete chasing or computer flooring because the furniture can conceal the cable. Technology integrated joinery means room implementation becomes much faster and more affordable, it also means the facility can be easily re-located.

Each room is expertly packaged according to client need. Furniture finishes can be specified and working prototypes developed and tested prior to widespread deployment and installation. This process simplifies fit-outs while giving designers far greater control over the end result.

The pods, hubs and technology lounges from Ci allow designers to create adaptive workspaces in open areas, cleverly combining privacy with versatility. The composition of such spaces can then evolve according to ongoing under demand.

Fit-outs need not be rigid and resources can be better allocated when partnered with Ci for technology furniture solutions.