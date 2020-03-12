Integrated solar roof tiles

Logo
Last Updated on 12 Mar 2020

This innovative roofing system allows environmental sustainability without sacrificing aesthetics through seamlessly integrating with the opulent and enduring roof tiles offered by Bristile Roofing.

Overview
Description

The integrated solar roofing range by Bristile Roofing is Australia’s best solar roofing and energy management solution. This innovative roofing system allows environmental sustainability without sacrificing aesthetics through seamlessly integrating with the opulent and enduring roof tiles offered by Bristile Roofing.

The solar cells capture energy from the sun and turn it into electricity, which is passed through the inverter and converted into a form that you can use to power your home. By storing your own power and not returning power to the grid, you are in control of how much power you use, pay and save.

With Bristile Integrated Solar Tiles, your sleek and stunning roof profile won’t be spoilt by large format panels, giving a streamlined look to your entire home, integrated with your choice from the available range of beautiful, enduring Bristile Roof tiles.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

3.28 MB

Download
