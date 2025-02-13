EconoClad®: PIR Insulated wall and roofing solution
Last Updated on 13 Feb 2025
Bondor EconoClad® PIR Insulated panels are a low-cost roof and walling solution made with Colorbond® steel, a PIR (Polyisocyanurate) core and foil or vinyl ceiling underside. EconoClad® easily satisfies Section J requirements with a range of thickness options delivering R-Values up to R4.55.
Overview
EconoClad® delivers on tight budgets and project time lines across industrial, commercial and agricultural roof and wall cladding applications. EconoClad® as an economical and practical solution is faster to install than bulk-insulation and grid systems, eliminating multiple roofing layers with a single high performance roofing material.
Features & Benefits:
- Alternative to bulk insulation and roof insulation systems
- Perfect for Asbestos roof replacement projects.
- Warehouse Roofing
- Shed Roofing
- Agricultural roofing
- Chicken Shed Roofing
- Industrial Shed Roofing
- Storage Facilities
Downloads
Contact
Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road(02) 9609 0888
Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd(07) 3323 8500
South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road(08) 8282 5000
Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive(03) 6335 8500
Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive(03) 8326 8000
Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit(08) 9256 0600
MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd(07) 3323 9900
MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way(03) 9250 3300