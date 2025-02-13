Bondor EconoClad® PIR Insulated panels are a low-cost roof and walling solution made with Colorbond® steel, a PIR (Polyisocyanurate) core and foil or vinyl ceiling underside. EconoClad® easily satisfies Section J requirements with a range of thickness options delivering R-Values up to R4.55.

EconoClad® delivers on tight budgets and project time lines across industrial, commercial and agricultural roof and wall cladding applications. EconoClad® as an economical and practical solution is faster to install than bulk-insulation and grid systems, eliminating multiple roofing layers with a single high performance roofing material.

Features & Benefits: