||

EconoClad®: PIR Insulated wall and roofing solution

Last Updated on 13 Feb 2025

Bondor EconoClad® PIR Insulated panels are a low-cost roof and walling solution made with Colorbond® steel, a PIR (Polyisocyanurate) core and foil or vinyl ceiling underside. EconoClad® easily satisfies Section J requirements with a range of thickness options delivering R-Values up to R4.55.

Overview
Description

EconoClad® delivers on tight budgets and project time lines across industrial, commercial and agricultural roof and wall cladding applications. EconoClad® as an economical and practical solution is faster to install than bulk-insulation and grid systems, eliminating multiple roofing layers with a single high performance roofing material.

EconoClad® delivers on tight budgets and project time lines across industrial, commercial and agricultural roof and wall cladding applications. EconoClad® as an economical and practical solution is faster to install than bulk-insulation and grid systems, eliminating multiple roofing layers with a single high performance roofing material.

Features & Benefits:

  • Alternative to bulk insulation and roof insulation systems
  • Perfect for Asbestos roof replacement projects.
  • Warehouse Roofing
  • Shed Roofing
  • Agricultural roofing
  • Chicken Shed Roofing
  • Industrial Shed Roofing
  • Storage Facilities

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
EconoClad Tech Data Sheets

1.34 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Bondor Bushfire Advisory Note-IGNL

8.51 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
EconoClad Certificate of Conformity

550.43 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road

(02) 9609 0888
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 8500
Display AddressSalisbury South, SA

South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road

(08) 8282 5000
Display AddressKings Meadows, TAS

Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive

(03) 6335 8500
Display AddressTruganina, VIC

Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive

(03) 8326 8000
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit

(08) 9256 0600
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 9900
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way

(03) 9250 3300
