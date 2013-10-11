InsulPlank Premium Insulated Vinyl Cladding
InsulPlank™ vinyl cladding blends distinctive beauty with a superior, engineered design that goes deep below the surface to provide ‘All Season Insulation’.
Description
InsulPlank™ vinyl cladding blends distinctive beauty with a superior, engineered design that goes deep below the surface to provide ‘All Season Insulation’. The elegance of an InsulPlank™ home is matched only by the comfort and savings of its energy efficiency - keeping you warmer in winter and cooler in summer.
300mm Cover - Premium insulated vinyl cladding
- Fullback Thermal Support™ provides insulation value reducing heat loss by up to 20%
- Engineered for superior durability
- SecureLock™ snap lock design
- Straight face, deep profile for authentic timber appearance
- Convenient 8m lengths for minimal joins
- Available in 7 colours
- Lifetime Warranty
- Manufactured to Australian Standards AS/NZS 4256.4
Contact
Display AddressMilperra, NSW
180 Beaconsfield St02 9774 5366
Display AddressWangara, WA
Unit 2, 43 Dellamarta Road08 9309 4309