Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Mitten Vinyl Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
InsulPlank� vinyl cladding
InsulPlank� vinyl cladding

InsulPlank Premium Insulated Vinyl Cladding

Last Updated on 11 Oct 2013

InsulPlank™ vinyl cladding blends distinctive beauty with a superior, engineered design that goes deep below the surface to provide ‘All Season Insulation’.

Overview
Description

InsulPlank™ vinyl cladding blends distinctive beauty with a superior, engineered design that goes deep below the surface to provide ‘All Season Insulation’. The elegance of an InsulPlank™ home is matched only by the comfort and savings of its energy efficiency - keeping you warmer in winter and cooler in summer.

300mm Cover - Premium insulated vinyl cladding

  • Fullback Thermal Support™ provides insulation value reducing heat loss by up to 20%
  • Engineered for superior durability
  • SecureLock™ snap lock design
  • Straight face, deep profile for authentic timber appearance
  • Convenient 8m lengths for minimal joins
  • Available in 7 colours
  • Lifetime Warranty
  • Manufactured to Australian Standards AS/NZS 4256.4

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

768.22 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMilperra, NSW

180 Beaconsfield St

02 9774 5366
Display AddressWangara, WA

Unit 2, 43 Dellamarta Road

08 9309 4309
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap