For panels, partitions, shapes or tiles, Insitu Wallcovering Solutions™ range by Charles Parsons offers unlimited design options whilst delivering form and functionality. The range of aesthetically pleasing finishes and designer colour palette options provide a solution to numerous applications and design projects.

INSITU Wallcovering Solutions™ is enhanced by Polygiene® Antibacterial treatment making it ideal for applications in:

Education

Exhibition

Entertainment and leisure

Commercial office

Government

Retail

Hospitality

Health and Aged Care

Childcare

Residential

The Polygiene® treatment reduces the transfer of bacteria by hand by 99.88% enabling the INSITU Wallcovering Solutions™ range a greater scope of project compatibility.

INSITU Kaleidoscope wallcovering textiles are stylishly decorative, functional and ideal for use in various applications

Floor to ceiling

Operable walls and doors

Partitions and work stations

Notice boards and pin boards

INSITU Synergy is an acoustic quality wallcovering produced by bonding INSITU Kaleidoscope face fabric to acoustic backing

Provides audio enhancement and listener comfort

Provides noise reduction

Velcro and pin receptive

Manufactured with up to 60% post-consumer recycled polyester

Ideal for theatre projects

Suitable for schools and universities

INSITU Fusion is a range of Acoustic Adhesive Tiles that offer the flexibility of being self-adhesive

Includes all features and benefits of INSITU Synergy range

Standard 600x600mm tile

Tiles can be cut to create numbers, letters and logos

Allows for creative tiling

Manufactured with up to 60% post-consumer recycled polyester

The acoustic wallcovering features of INSITU Synergy and INSITU Fusion have been engineered to reduce and control reverberated noise in building interiors. The acoustic wallcoverings and panels can be installed as a wall or ceiling surface treatment that also lower sound transmission levels.

Both INSITU Synergy and INSITU Fusion wallcoverings are an aesthetic solution to improve audibility and control noise in interior applications

Perfect sound quality of a public or home theatre

Improved audibility in lecture rooms

Reduce noise interference in an open plan office

Apply to common walls in apartments for reduction of noise

Reduce noise levels in restaurants and cafes

Inzide Commercial are our appointed Distributor of the Insitu range throughout New Zealand.

With numerous features and benefits, INSITU Wallcovering Solutions™ offers a decorative, versatile and functional wall covering.