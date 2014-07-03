Insitu Wallcovering Solutions™ range by Charles Parsons
Last Updated on 03 Jul 2014
For panels, partitions, shapes or tiles, Insitu Wallcovering Solutions™ range by Charles Parsons offers unlimited design options, form and functionality.
Overview
For panels, partitions, shapes or tiles, Insitu Wallcovering Solutions™ range by Charles Parsons offers unlimited design options whilst delivering form and functionality. The range of aesthetically pleasing finishes and designer colour palette options provide a solution to numerous applications and design projects.
INSITU Wallcovering Solutions™ is enhanced by Polygiene® Antibacterial treatment making it ideal for applications in:
- Education
- Exhibition
- Entertainment and leisure
- Commercial office
- Government
- Retail
- Hospitality
- Health and Aged Care
- Childcare
- Residential
The Polygiene® treatment reduces the transfer of bacteria by hand by 99.88% enabling the INSITU Wallcovering Solutions™ range a greater scope of project compatibility.
INSITU Kaleidoscope wallcovering textiles are stylishly decorative, functional and ideal for use in various applications
- Floor to ceiling
- Operable walls and doors
- Partitions and work stations
- Notice boards and pin boards
INSITU Synergy is an acoustic quality wallcovering produced by bonding INSITU Kaleidoscope face fabric to acoustic backing
- Provides audio enhancement and listener comfort
- Provides noise reduction
- Velcro and pin receptive
- Manufactured with up to 60% post-consumer recycled polyester
- Ideal for theatre projects
- Suitable for schools and universities
INSITU Fusion is a range of Acoustic Adhesive Tiles that offer the flexibility of being self-adhesive
- Includes all features and benefits of INSITU Synergy range
- Standard 600x600mm tile
- Tiles can be cut to create numbers, letters and logos
- Allows for creative tiling
- Manufactured with up to 60% post-consumer recycled polyester
The acoustic wallcovering features of INSITU Synergy and INSITU Fusion have been engineered to reduce and control reverberated noise in building interiors. The acoustic wallcoverings and panels can be installed as a wall or ceiling surface treatment that also lower sound transmission levels.
Both INSITU Synergy and INSITU Fusion wallcoverings are an aesthetic solution to improve audibility and control noise in interior applications
- Perfect sound quality of a public or home theatre
- Improved audibility in lecture rooms
- Reduce noise interference in an open plan office
- Apply to common walls in apartments for reduction of noise
- Reduce noise levels in restaurants and cafes
Inzide Commercial are our appointed Distributor of the Insitu range throughout New Zealand.
With numerous features and benefits, INSITU Wallcovering Solutions™ offers a decorative, versatile and functional wall covering.
Downloads
Contact
191-193 Cleveland Street (corner George Street)1300 306 316
Unit 3 – 32 Doggett Street1300 306 316
Suite 2 / 15 Fullarton Road1300 306 316
Essendon Fields House 7 English Street1300 306 316
Unit 14 / 30 Erindale Road1300 306 316