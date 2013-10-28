Innovative and contemporary modular buildings and constructions
Modular building systems designed to specifically meet individual requirements.
Overview
Ausco Modular’s range of portable work buildings is designed to provide an effective, flexible and comprehensive solution for contemporary office design and construction.
Innovative solution for contemporary office design and construction
Ausco Modular buildings are relocatable and conform to high green standards for its energy efficiency and environmentally friendly buildings.
- Site preparation and building construction takes place simultaneously for fast turn-around
- Minimised site disruption as majority of work takes place away from site
- Every building is customised to suit the operational requirements of your business
- Sleek modern finishes by incorporating quality fittings and professional designed colour scheme
- Available in different sizes and configurations
- Available in a range of finishes for both internal and external
- Can be custom made to include amenities such as lunchrooms, diners and toilets
Portable work buildings for building and construction
Custom designed for a variety of requirements.
- Multi Purpose Buildings, Project Offices and Commercial Offices in an array of sizes and configurations for specific needs
- Administration Offices available with 2.7 metre ceiling height for complexed buildings, external cladding with Dado feature, large windows for natural light and glass sliding doors
- Kwikspace Corporate Offices provides architectural styling and sleek modern finishes as you would expect from a modern office building
- Modulink Multi Level Offices is the perfect solution for difficult and awkward shaped modular units as it can be linked together in three dimension for an integrated facility up to five levels high
- Amenities such as toilets, lunchrooms and diners can be included in the structure or as a stand-alone
Ausco Modular’s evolutionary range of Modular Building and Construction is the superior choice for contemporary office design and construction for its innovative, functional and durable work buildings.
Contact
