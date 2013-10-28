Innovative and contemporary modular buildings and constructions

Ausco Modular’s range of portable work buildings is designed to provide an effective, flexible and comprehensive solution for contemporary office design and construction.

Ausco Modular buildings are relocatable and conform to high green standards for its energy efficiency and environmentally friendly buildings.

Site preparation and building construction takes place simultaneously for fast turn-around

Minimised site disruption as majority of work takes place away from site

Every building is customised to suit the operational requirements of your business

Sleek modern finishes by incorporating quality fittings and professional designed colour scheme

Available in different sizes and configurations

Available in a range of finishes for both internal and external

Can be custom made to include amenities such as lunchrooms, diners and toilets

Portable work buildings for building and construction

Custom designed for a variety of requirements.

Multi Purpose Buildings, Project Offices and Commercial Offices in an array of sizes and configurations for specific needs

Ausco Modular’s evolutionary range of Modular Building and Construction is the superior choice for contemporary office design and construction for its innovative, functional and durable work buildings.