Innovative glass pivot hinges by Angle Shoe Products
Last Updated on 12 Feb 2013
Pivot Hinges for glasses are non handed and innovative, they have been invented for glass display cabinets with a selection of styles.
Overview
Description
FS35mm Pivot Hinges are ideal for use in framed or unframed glass display cabinets, they are simple to install and are a low cost alternative to traditional pivots.
Fully concealed Pivot Hinges
- Doorframes and architraves are not required
- These pivot hinges are non-handed
- Top and bottom pivots are the same
- No protruding hinge knuckles
- The pivot hinges are simple to install
- For crisp architectural details in plasterboard walls
- Simple hand tool installation
Flat-Strap Pivot Hinges work in a variety of applications
- Ceiling and duct hatches
- Windows and shutters
- Joinery and furniture
- Laundry Chutes
- Awning flaps
- Ventilators
- Hoppers
- Frameless glass pivots
- Framed pivoting glass doors
- Shopfitting display work and mirrors
- Timber framed pivoting joinery panels
- Joinery and casework doors 35mm (1 3/8”)
Flat Strap Pivot Hinges work well with windows, shutters, hatches, chutes, illuminated signs and lighting hampers.