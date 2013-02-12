Innovative glass pivot hinges by Angle Shoe Products

FS35mm Pivot Hinges are ideal for use in framed or unframed glass display cabinets, they are simple to install and are a low cost alternative to traditional pivots.

Fully concealed Pivot Hinges

Doorframes and architraves are not required

These pivot hinges are non-handed

Top and bottom pivots are the same

No protruding hinge knuckles

The pivot hinges are simple to install

For crisp architectural details in plasterboard walls

Simple hand tool installation

Flat-Strap Pivot Hinges work in a variety of applications

Ceiling and duct hatches

Windows and shutters

Joinery and furniture

Laundry Chutes

Awning flaps

Ventilators

Hoppers

Frameless glass pivots

Framed pivoting glass doors

Shopfitting display work and mirrors

Timber framed pivoting joinery panels

Joinery and casework doors 35mm (1 3/8”)



Flat Strap Pivot Hinges work well with windows, shutters, hatches, chutes, illuminated signs and lighting hampers.