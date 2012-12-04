Innovative Cavity Slider Door Locks by Lockwood

The Lockwood Symmetry cavity sliding door locks are an innovative and aesthetically pleasing lock. The Symmetry range combines elegance and functionality making it ideal for any home décor and security solution.

Cavity sliding door locks fitted with key lockable entrance set

Lockwood Symmetry cavity sliding door lock can be installed in internal bathroom or lounge room sliding doors that have a contemporary look. The interconnecting door from the garage to the laundry can be fitted with a key lockable entrance-set for additional security.



Designed in Australia for specific Australian conditions

Fits easily into a standard 54mm door preparation with a 60mm backset

Achieve a clean finish as lock is fitted flush against the panel of the sliding door for full recess into the door cavity

Tested to exceed 30,000 turn cycles

Key locking and turn function protects the secondary external application for an interconnecting sliding cavity door

Complies with Australian standards AS41452.2-2008

Features an innovative retractable door pull which highly appeals to the discerning home owner

The Lockwood Symmetry cavity sliding door has been tested to go beyond 30,000 turns and withstand a 3 kN of pull force. They also feature:For a complete residential lock solution, entrance, privacy and passage functions are available for the Lockwood Symmetry cavity sliding door lock.