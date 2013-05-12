Information video wall display for corporate lobby or office reception area from JDS
Last Updated on 12 May 2013
Overview
Description
Just Digital Signage provides complete video wall solutions for corporate buildings.
Multi zoned video wall
Arranging large display LCD panels into a video-wall can provide a focal point to a buildings lobby of office reception. JDS provides:
- Easy Digital signage software setup
- Multiple zone layouts on the screens to provide a range of information
- News, weather, live TV or Foxtel along with company promotion
- Integrate with building management systems
Video Wall can be designed for any configuration. Typically starting at a 2 x 2 layout, JDS can customize the screen choice to fit within the available space.