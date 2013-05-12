Information video wall display for corporate lobby or office reception area from JDS

Just Digital Signage provides complete video wall solutions for corporate buildings.

Multi zoned video wall

Arranging large display LCD panels into a video-wall can provide a focal point to a buildings lobby of office reception. JDS provides:

Easy Digital signage software setup

Multiple zone layouts on the screens to provide a range of information

News, weather, live TV or Foxtel along with company promotion

Integrate with building management systems

Video Wall can be designed for any configuration. Typically starting at a 2 x 2 layout, JDS can customize the screen choice to fit within the available space.