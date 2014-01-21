InfoStrip shelf and pigeon hole labelling system
Overview
Description
InfoStrip is a C Channel ticket strip extrusion suitable for applications such as labelling shelves, drawers, pigeon holes, cupboards, filing cabinets and display cabinets.
InfoStrip is great way to achieve neat and cost effective labelling in your office, home or work environment.
Cost effective labelling solutions
- InfoStrip can be used with a paper insert alone, or with an acetate and paper insert combined for a more professional look.
- InfoStrip is available in one height size – 16mm high
- Maximum length available is 2000mm, offering the user the flexibility to cut InfoStrip to the desired length required
- InfoStrip can be cut down to any size you require to fit your Pigeon Hole or shelf or other use
- InfoStrip can be supplied in full lengths of 2 metres
Installation
- Easily installed with double sided tape directly mounted to the desired flat surface.
- S2K can supply the double sided tape with the InfoStrip
Suitable uses include:
- Pigeon Hole Labelling
- Shelf labelling
- Cupboard labelling
- Staff names