Plywood & Plastics
Industrial engraving and signage solutions
Last Updated on 20 Oct 2015

Combining modern technology, old-fashioned craftsmanship and impeccable service, JK Engraving and Classic Signs offer high quality industrial architectural and commercial engraving services as well as custom-made signage suited to all types of businesses throughout Australia.

Description

Machinery and manufacturing processes include:

  • Laser engraver or laser etching machines
  • CNC (computed numerically controlled) router
  • Manual rotary engraving machinery (pantograph, scriptograph)
  • Computerised rotary engraving equipment
  • Screen printing
  • Chemical etching
  • Photo anodising
  • Anodised text, logos etc

Engraving Services Available:

  • Industrial engraving
  • Architectural engraving
  • Laser marking
  • Laser engraving or etching
  • Laser cut-outs in panels and laser cut text, logos
  • Name plates, badges and plaques
  • Electrical switchboard panels

Whether you require etching, marking, engraving, printing, or routering processes, JK Engraving and classic signs have the machinery and knowledge to produce the best solution for your business requirements.

Display AddressKirrawee, NSW

10/429 The Boulevarde

0295217386
