Industrial Diesel Air Compressors from REDSTAR
Last Updated on 01 Oct 2013
One of the worlds most extensive ranges of industrial diesel compressors which are suitable for most jobs in the mining industry
Overview
Description
REDSTAR stocks DENYO diesel air compressors, as well as stocking compressors from Chicago Pneumatic. REDSTAR’s huge range of diesel mobile compressors are the most fuel efficient options available across the entire range of diesel products.
High Quality Compressors Suited to all Industrial and Mining Applications
High Quality Compressors Suited to all Industrial and Mining Applications
- Diesel compressors from 88CFM to 1200CFM
- All Compressor products are built to endure the rigors of Heavy Industry, Mining and Australian conditions
- Super silent
- Superior fuel economy
- Compressors utilised major engine brands such as Kubota, Komatsu and Isuzu
- Variety of compressor Fixtures, Fittings, Upgrades and Outlets
Downloads
Brochure
Redstar™ DIS-800ESS Compressor Hire Fleet
244.71 KB
Brochure
Trailer Type Compressor Combo
171.15 KB
Brochure
Trailer Type Compressor 425
143.22 KB
Brochure
Trailer Type Compressor 900
144.55 KB
Brochure
Trailer Type Compressor 185
150.21 KB
Brochure
Trailer Type Compressor 600
146.43 KB
Brochure
DIS-275SB2 Rotary Screw, Single -Stage Compression
200.5 KB
Brochure
Redstar Compressor Box 180SB2
231.05 KB
Brochure
Redstar DIS-70SB Compressor
259.13 KB
Brochure
Restar DIS-90SB Compressor
253.3 KB
Brochure
Redstar DIS-130ES Compressor
252.14 KB