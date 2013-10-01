Logo
DENYO Diesel Compressors
Industrial Diesel Air Compressors from REDSTAR
Last Updated on 01 Oct 2013

One of the worlds most extensive ranges of industrial diesel compressors which are suitable for most jobs in the mining industry

Overview
Description
REDSTAR stocks DENYO diesel air compressors, as well as stocking compressors from Chicago Pneumatic. REDSTAR’s huge range of diesel mobile compressors are the most fuel efficient options available across the entire range of diesel products.

High Quality Compressors Suited to all Industrial and Mining Applications
  • Diesel compressors from 88CFM to 1200CFM
  • All Compressor products are built to endure the rigors of Heavy Industry, Mining and Australian conditions
  • Super silent
  • Superior fuel economy
  • Compressors utilised major engine brands such as Kubota, Komatsu and Isuzu
  • Variety of compressor Fixtures, Fittings, Upgrades and Outlets
REDSTAR sell both new and used compressors, as well as offering a complete range parts, spares and filters. All REDSTAR compressors are backed by a comprehensive warranty and service network.
Downloads
Redstar™ DIS-800ESS Compressor Hire Fleet

Trailer Type Compressor Combo

Trailer Type Compressor 425

Trailer Type Compressor 900

Trailer Type Compressor 185

Trailer Type Compressor 600

DIS-275SB2 Rotary Screw, Single -Stage Compression

Redstar Compressor Box 180SB2

Redstar DIS-70SB Compressor

Restar DIS-90SB Compressor

Redstar DIS-130ES Compressor

Contact
Display AddressRocklea, QLD

1828 Ipswich Road

1800 733 782
