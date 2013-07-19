Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Online Lighting
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Indoor and Outdoor Commercial Lights from Online Lighting
Indoor and Outdoor Commercial Lights from Online Lighting
Indoor and Outdoor Commercial Lights from Online Lighting
Indoor and Outdoor Commercial Lights from Online Lighting
Indoor and Outdoor Commercial Lights from Online Lighting
Indoor and Outdoor Commercial Lights from Online Lighting
Indoor and Outdoor Commercial Lights from Online Lighting
Indoor and Outdoor Commercial Lights from Online Lighting

Indoor and Outdoor Commercial Lights from Online Lighting

Last Updated on 19 Jul 2013

no data

Overview
Description

A wide range of commercial lighting is available from online lighting that is suitable for interior and exterior applications in retail stores, warehouses, garages, factories, etc. The range includes but is not limited to:

  • Wallwashers
  • Floodlights
  • Outdoor ceiling lights
  • Surface Mounted wall lamps
  • Recessed miniature downlights
  • Recessed Downlights
  • Dimmable Downlights
  • Surface Mounted Fluorescent lamps
  • Large pendant lights
  • Surface mounted spot and flood lighting
  • Wall mounted two-way lamps
  • Fluorescent wall lights
  • Corner wall lights

View and order your products via the online shop in the convenience of your own home or business. All exterior and outdoor lighting are packaged securely and delivered straight to your door throughout Australia and worldwide.
Contact
Display AddressCremorne, NSW

348 Military Rd

1300 791 345
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap