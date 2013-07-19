Indoor and Outdoor Commercial Lights from Online Lighting
Last Updated on 19 Jul 2013
no data
Overview
Description
A wide range of commercial lighting is available from online lighting that is suitable for interior and exterior applications in retail stores, warehouses, garages, factories, etc. The range includes but is not limited to:
- Wallwashers
- Floodlights
- Outdoor ceiling lights
- Surface Mounted wall lamps
- Recessed miniature downlights
- Recessed Downlights
- Dimmable Downlights
- Surface Mounted Fluorescent lamps
- Large pendant lights
- Surface mounted spot and flood lighting
- Wall mounted two-way lamps
- Fluorescent wall lights
- Corner wall lights
View and order your products via the online shop in the convenience of your own home or business. All exterior and outdoor lighting are packaged securely and delivered straight to your door throughout Australia and worldwide.