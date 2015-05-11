Logo
Independence Shingle Range

Last Updated on 11 May 2015

​Part of the premium designer range, the Independence Shingle Range from American Shingles consists of random tabs adhered to the base shingle.

Overview
Description

Part of the premium designer range, the Independence Shingle Range from American Shingles consists of random tabs adhered to the base shingle.

Combining a unique and unusual colour blending process, Independence offers a distinctive dimensional look.

Benefits of the Independence Shingle

  • Full base shingle with randomised tabs
  • 50 year product warranty
  • Complies with Building Code of Australia 3.5.1
  • 13kg per square metre
  • Meets ASTM D3462 & ASTM 3018 Type 1
  • UL 2218 Class 1 impact resistance rating

Colour options include

  • Weathered Wood
  • Driftwood
  • Charcoal Black
  • Burnt Sienna
  • Cottage Red
  • Colonial State
  • Georgetown Grey
  • Heather Blend
  • Hunter Green

Provided with the standard algae resistance StreakFighter, the Independence Shingle Range from American Shingles offers creative colour blends and the best value for money option for homeowners.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Independence Shingles Brochure

1.49 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Unit 26 56 O'Riordan St

1300 131 881
