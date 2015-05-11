Part of the premium designer range, the Independence Shingle Range from American Shingles consists of random tabs adhered to the base shingle.

Combining a unique and unusual colour blending process, Independence offers a distinctive dimensional look.

Benefits of the Independence Shingle

Full base shingle with randomised tabs

50 year product warranty

Complies with Building Code of Australia 3.5.1

13kg per square metre

Meets ASTM D3462 & ASTM 3018 Type 1

UL 2218 Class 1 impact resistance rating

Colour options include

Weathered Wood

Driftwood

Charcoal Black

Burnt Sienna

Cottage Red

Colonial State

Georgetown Grey

Heather Blend

Hunter Green

Provided with the standard algae resistance StreakFighter, the Independence Shingle Range from American Shingles offers creative colour blends and the best value for money option for homeowners.