Increasing Your Safety with Xtreme Bushfire Windows and Doors from Trend

Essential safety in a critical moment, Xtreme Bushfire Windows and Doors developed from leading fire safety of Trend ensure that your property is given possible chance of survival.

Stringently developed to meet the Section 8 Construction for Bushfire Attack Level 40 (BAL 40) standards

Integrated with intelligent high quality Quantum aluminium doors and window technology

Developed with hardened 5mm glass and Pyro-Protec seals

Resilience to Radiant Heat Level 40kW/m² (BAL-40)

Enhanced with intelligent Van Door sealing system

Tested for reliability, Xtreme range meets AS3959 (2009) standards

Securing safety with BAL-40 fire rated window and door range including:

Awning window

48mm Awning window

Casement window

Sliding window

Internal offset frame window

Bifold door

Hinged door

Sliding door

Sliding stacker door

Quality protection in critical moments, Bushfire Rated Xtreme Windows and Doors can be customised to your desired dimensions.