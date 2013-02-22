Logo
Increasing Your Safety with Xtreme Bushfire Windows and Doors from Trend
Last Updated on 22 Feb 2013

High performance fire secure Window and Door solutions from advanced Trend technology

Overview
Description

Essential safety in a critical moment, Xtreme Bushfire Windows and Doors developed from leading fire safety of Trend ensure that your property is given possible chance of survival.

Stringently developed to meet the Section 8 Construction for Bushfire Attack Level 40 (BAL 40) standards

  • Integrated with intelligent high quality Quantum aluminium doors and window technology
  • Developed with hardened 5mm glass and Pyro-Protec seals
  • Resilience to Radiant Heat Level 40kW/m² (BAL-40)
  • Enhanced with intelligent Van Door sealing system
  • Tested for reliability, Xtreme range meets AS3959 (2009) standards
Securing safety with BAL-40 fire rated window and door range including:
  • Awning window
  • 48mm Awning window
  • Casement window
  • Sliding window
  • Internal offset frame window
  • Bifold door
  • Hinged door
  • Sliding door
  • Sliding stacker door
Quality protection in critical moments, Bushfire Rated Xtreme Windows and Doors can be customised to your desired dimensions.
Contact
Display AddressGirraween, NSW

44-52 Mandoon Rd

13 72 74
Office AddressHume, ACT

74 Sheppard St

13 72 74
Office AddressCardiff, NSW

56-60 Munibung Road

13 72 74
Office AddressChatswood, NSW

Unit 3, 384 Eastern Valley Way

13 72 74
Office AddressDubbo, NSW

1/55 Douglas Mawson Drive

02 6884 4055
Office AddressOurimbah, NSW

5 Catamaran Road

13 72 74
Office AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

5 Merrigal Road

02 6581 5100
Office AddressSouth Nowra, NSW

Unit 1A, 175 Princess Highway

02 4423 1500
Office AddressTamworth, NSW

7-11 Hume Road

13 72 74
Office AddressCaboolture, QLD

27-43 Skyreach Street

07 5428 9200
Office AddressOrmeau, QLD

134 Lahrs Road

13 72 74
Office AddressUrangan, QLD

6 Miller Street

07 4125 3188
Office AddressSpreyton, TAS

14 Kelcey Tier Road

03 6427 3166
Office AddressBallarat, VIC

72-74 Main Road

03 5338 7837
Office AddressBayswater, VIC

92 Canterbury Road

13 72 74
Office AddressHawthorn, VIC

192 Burwood Road

03 9214 4000
Office AddressSeaford, VIC

36 Oliphant Way

03 9770 8888
Postal AddressWarana, QLD

Unit 1/23 Premier Circuit

13 72 74
Postal AddressRegency Park, SA

15-17 Indama St

13 72 74
Postal AddressWest Heidelberg, VIC

633 Waterdale Road

13 72 74
