Increasing Your Safety with Xtreme Bushfire Windows and Doors from Trend
Last Updated on 22 Feb 2013
High performance fire secure Window and Door solutions from advanced Trend technology
Overview
Essential safety in a critical moment, Xtreme Bushfire Windows and Doors developed from leading fire safety of Trend ensure that your property is given possible chance of survival.
Stringently developed to meet the Section 8 Construction for Bushfire Attack Level 40 (BAL 40) standards
- Integrated with intelligent high quality Quantum aluminium doors and window technology
- Developed with hardened 5mm glass and Pyro-Protec seals
- Resilience to Radiant Heat Level 40kW/m² (BAL-40)
- Enhanced with intelligent Van Door sealing system
- Tested for reliability, Xtreme range meets AS3959 (2009) standards
- Awning window
- 48mm Awning window
- Casement window
- Sliding window
- Internal offset frame window
- Bifold door
- Hinged door
- Sliding door
- Sliding stacker door
Contact
44-52 Mandoon Rd13 72 74
74 Sheppard St13 72 74
56-60 Munibung Road13 72 74
Unit 3, 384 Eastern Valley Way13 72 74
1/55 Douglas Mawson Drive02 6884 4055
5 Catamaran Road13 72 74
5 Merrigal Road02 6581 5100
Unit 1A, 175 Princess Highway02 4423 1500
7-11 Hume Road13 72 74
27-43 Skyreach Street07 5428 9200
134 Lahrs Road13 72 74
6 Miller Street07 4125 3188
14 Kelcey Tier Road03 6427 3166
72-74 Main Road03 5338 7837
92 Canterbury Road13 72 74
192 Burwood Road03 9214 4000
36 Oliphant Way03 9770 8888
Unit 1/23 Premier Circuit13 72 74
15-17 Indama St13 72 74
633 Waterdale Road13 72 74