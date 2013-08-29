Increasing Mobility with Two-Person Home Lifts from The Residential Lift Company

Developed in Tasmania, The Residential Lift Company’s innovative design offers safe mobility and access within the home without requiring excessive space.

Patented lift design certified to SEMF standards and recognised by Workplace Standards Tasmania

Integrated with intelligent safety system and is electronically controlled for smoother and comfortable operation

Low maintenance requirements for an easy long term solution

Increases the value of your home

Simple installation process within a month

An access solution that lets you stay in your own home

Removing the expense, time and heartache of relocating with an effective mobility solution to suit any home

Compact size with 680mm x 1030mm dimensions

Enhanced with variable frequency control for gentle start motion

Entirely self-contained with no machine room required

All components fit through a standard door for easy installation and no industrial equipment

Easily fits two people with 200kg capacity

Designed with unique evacuation system for power failure and 13 safety features

100mm step at floor level without pit

No door or lift shaft for improved accessibility for people with disabilities

Available with three lift options to suit your specific requirements

Standard "D" profile : 800 wide x 630 deep. Available in multiple finishes

: 800 wide x 630 deep. Available in multiple finishes Wheel Chair Lift : 800 wide x 1200 deep, available in opaque grey, white panel and clear Polycarbonate

: 800 wide x 1200 deep, available in opaque grey, white panel and clear Polycarbonate Walk Through or double entrance lift: 800 wide and 800 - 1200 deep, available in white, grey opaque panel and clear Polycarbonate

The Residential Lift company also offer optional folding seat and grab rail accessories to suit enhance your lift operation.