Increasing Mobility with Two-Person Home Lifts from The Residential Lift Company
Last Updated on 29 Aug 2013
Easy mobility for the home with Residential Lifts that are safe and reliable.
Overview
Description
Developed in Tasmania, The Residential Lift Company’s innovative design offers safe mobility and access within the home without requiring excessive space.
Patented lift design certified to SEMF standards and recognised by Workplace Standards Tasmania
- Integrated with intelligent safety system and is electronically controlled for smoother and comfortable operation
- Low maintenance requirements for an easy long term solution
- Increases the value of your home
- Simple installation process within a month
An access solution that lets you stay in your own home
- Removing the expense, time and heartache of relocating with an effective mobility solution to suit any home
- Compact size with 680mm x 1030mm dimensions
- Enhanced with variable frequency control for gentle start motion
- Entirely self-contained with no machine room required
- All components fit through a standard door for easy installation and no industrial equipment
- Easily fits two people with 200kg capacity
- Designed with unique evacuation system for power failure and 13 safety features
- 100mm step at floor level without pit
- No door or lift shaft for improved accessibility for people with disabilities
Available with three lift options to suit your specific requirements
- Standard "D" profile: 800 wide x 630 deep. Available in multiple finishes
- Wheel Chair Lift: 800 wide x 1200 deep, available in opaque grey, white panel and clear Polycarbonate
- Walk Through or double entrance lift: 800 wide and 800 - 1200 deep, available in white, grey opaque panel and clear Polycarbonate
The Residential Lift company also offer optional folding seat and grab rail accessories to suit enhance your lift operation.