3M Safety and Security Window Films also help to deter street crime. Because the window film helps hold the glass in place, criminals don’t have the quick access they need to successfully smash and grab merchandise. Often the protected window slows an intruder down to such a degree that they may choose to move on to an easier target.

The strength of a film isn’t really related to its thickness. By using layer after layer of micro-thin polyester films, our film outperforms all other films of similar thickness. This superior performance is due to the remarkable flexibility of our film. So while other films tear, ours merely stretches—keeping the window in the frame even when the glass breaks. And ours is the only 4-mil film that passes the 400 footpound impact level of ANSI Z97.1 Standard*.

Another advantage of our film is that it is bonded to the glass with advanced 3M adhesives. So when the glass breaks, the shards are held together by the film to reduce the chance of injury. Our UltraFlex Window Film System adds an advanced structural silicone adhesive that aggressively bonds the glass and film to the window frame. Sunscreen has applied these Safety films to upgrade non compliant glass in children buildings and schools to meet current safety standards.