In ground and garden lighting from LED Eco Lighting

LED Eco Lighting offer a wide range of lights and lighting products so suit gardens and other outdoor areas. Constructed from Marine grade stainless steel, they are suitable for all weather conditions and the lights are available in a range of colours.

The range includes:

Inground Uplights (1-8W & 12-24W) Ideal for submersible applications in ponds, water features, decking and garden beds Also suitable for indoor applications and harsh environments

Base mount garden lights (3-9W & 12-24W) Waterproofed and robust, can be used in harsh environments Ideal for indoor, outdoor and submersible applications

Garden step light (3W) Ideal for use on steps, pathways as well as indoor and outdoor decorative applications

Flexible strip lights (10.8-14W) Slim design and high brightness, ideal for interior and exterior applications Also submersible, small in size and flexible

Garden stake lights (1-3W) Suitable for all weather conditions including submersible applications

Outdoor Oyster lighting (20W) Surface mount round and rectangular oyster lights, ideal for both outdoor and indoor applications Cast aluminium base and polycarbonate cover



Colours available include the following and vary depending on the range:

Cool White

Warm White

Red

Green

Blue

Amber

RGB

With their strength in both design and materials used, the in ground and garden lighting options from LED Eco Lighting are robust and weather proof. The range of designs encourages both practicality and creativity in application.