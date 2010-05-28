Logo
Sealing Solutions - Concrete Sealants, Tile Sealants, Waterproof Sealants, Floor Sealers, Food Safe Sealers
Seal for Life - Impregnating Sealers from Dry-Treat
All sealers from Dry-Treat come with a 15 year warranty

Impregnating Sealers from Dry-Treat

Last Updated on 28 May 2010

Impregnating sealers for a variety of sealing applications

Overview
Description
The world’ most environmentally and technologically advanced impregnating sealers. META CREME™ is the next generation of sealing technology, the ultimate invisible and breathable impregnating sealers for protecting natural stone, tiles, masonry, pavers, concrete and grout.

Environmentally friendly impregnating sealers
  • Super penetrating and permanent
  • Retains natural colour and finish of the surface
  • These building sealants feature superior stain protection, super oil and water repellence
  • Deep liquid repellent barrier protects against efflorescence, picture framing, spalling and freeze thaw damage
  • Low Odour, non drip cream. Ultra low VOC, exceeds USA, UK and WORLD Green Council standards
  • Dry-Treat sealing systems are easily applied with one coat application
  • Makes cleaning easier and keeps surface looking new for longer, controls moss and mildew growth
  • Fully breathable, water vapour escapes freely, helping to avoid harmful moisture build up inside treated material
  • Treated areas are food contact safe
  • Dry-Treat sealing products have a 15 Year Performance Warranty available when applied by a Dry-Treat Accredited Applicator
  • Pack Sizes: 1 QT (946mL) eco soft pack, 2.5 Gallon (9.5L) pail
META CRÈME Impregnating Sealers for a wide range of applications
  • For residential and commercial applications, both indoor and outdoor
  • Suitable for entertaining areas, kitchens, bathrooms, indoor and outdoor malls, floors, stone counter tops, walls, patios and pool surrounds
  • Can be used for most porous building materials such as natural stone, tile sealers, paving sealers, brick sealers, concrete sealers, grout sealers and polished porcelain
Environmental Credentials
META CRÈME™ is LEED compliant, exceeds USA, UK and WORLD Green Building Council standards. Compliant with EU VOC Directives 2004/42/CE and 1999/13/EC and Environmental Protection Department Hong Kong SAR Government 2007 Regulations.

As well as meeting the strictest standards for sealers, META CRÈME’s new sheer packs have a significantly smaller carbon footprint. The new eco packs use 83% less plastic than pet bottles when manufactured and create far less landfill waste after disposal.

This makes the production, use and disposal of META CRÈME™ and its packs environmentally responsible in every possible way.
Contact
Display AddressSt Leonards, NSW

65 Nicholson St

1800 675 119
