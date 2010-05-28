Impregnating Sealers from Dry-Treat

Environmentally friendly impregnating sealers

Super penetrating and permanent

Retains natural colour and finish of the surface

These building sealants feature superior stain protection, super oil and water repellence

Deep liquid repellent barrier protects against efflorescence, picture framing, spalling and freeze thaw damage

Low Odour, non drip cream. Ultra low VOC, exceeds USA, UK and WORLD Green Council standards

Dry-Treat sealing systems are easily applied with one coat application

Makes cleaning easier and keeps surface looking new for longer, controls moss and mildew growth

Fully breathable, water vapour escapes freely, helping to avoid harmful moisture build up inside treated material

Treated areas are food contact safe

Dry-Treat sealing products have a 15 Year Performance Warranty available when applied by a Dry-Treat Accredited Applicator

Pack Sizes: 1 QT (946mL) eco soft pack, 2.5 Gallon (9.5L) pail

META CRÈME Impregnating Sealers for a wide range of applications

For residential and commercial applications, both indoor and outdoor

Suitable for entertaining areas, kitchens, bathrooms, indoor and outdoor malls, floors, stone counter tops, walls, patios and pool surrounds

Can be used for most porous building materials such as natural stone, tile sealers, paving sealers, brick sealers, concrete sealers, grout sealers and polished porcelain

Environmental Credentials

The world’ most environmentally and technologically advanced impregnating sealers. META CREME™ is the next generation of sealing technology, the ultimate invisible and breathable impregnating sealers for protecting natural stone, tiles, masonry, pavers, concrete and grout.META CRÈME™ is LEED compliant, exceeds USA, UK and WORLD Green Building Council standards. Compliant with EU VOC Directives 2004/42/CE and 1999/13/EC and Environmental Protection Department Hong Kong SAR Government 2007 Regulations.As well as meeting the strictest standards for sealers, META CRÈME’s new sheer packs have a significantly smaller carbon footprint. The new eco packs use 83% less plastic than pet bottles when manufactured and create far less landfill waste after disposal.This makes the production, use and disposal of META CRÈME™ and its packs environmentally responsible in every possible way.