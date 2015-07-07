ISPS CulourTek™ Benchtops, Doors and Partitions

Create high-quality bench-tops, partitions and polyurethane doors with ISPS CulourTek™.

ISPS CulourTek™ creations are durable, eye-catching and add a superfluous element to every space.

ISPS CulourTek™ Features:

An unlimited palette of colours and finishes to choose from

Surfaces that are easy-to-clean and maintain

An amalgamation of grain anti-scratch EFX stone flicks and radiance to create depth, texture and aesthetic appeal

Available as both a textured or satin surface that integrates the colours of your environment, seamlessly

Offering unlimited finishes and colour options, alongside textured anti-scratch EFX to create depth; CulourTek™ delivers premium aesthetics and robust performance.

Enduring and fully-customizable to suit any project; ISPS’ CulourTek™ creations come with a 14 year limited warranty, as well as a recolouring service, to ensure that your new bench top goes the distance.