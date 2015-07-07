ISPS CulourTek™ Benchtops, Doors and Partitions
Create high-quality bench-tops, partitions and polyurethane doors with ISPS CulourTek™.
Overview
ISPS CulourTek™ creations are durable, eye-catching and add a superfluous element to every space.
ISPS CulourTek™ Features:
- An unlimited palette of colours and finishes to choose from
- Surfaces that are easy-to-clean and maintain
- An amalgamation of grain anti-scratch EFX stone flicks and radiance to create depth, texture and aesthetic appeal
- Available as both a textured or satin surface that integrates the colours of your environment, seamlessly
Offering unlimited finishes and colour options, alongside textured anti-scratch EFX to create depth; CulourTek™ delivers premium aesthetics and robust performance.
Enduring and fully-customizable to suit any project; ISPS’ CulourTek™ creations come with a 14 year limited warranty, as well as a recolouring service, to ensure that your new bench top goes the distance.