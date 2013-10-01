Logo
Supplier Image
Air Cleaners Australia
IQAIR Perfect 16 Air Purification Systems from Air Cleaners Australia
Last Updated on 01 Oct 2013

Portable Clear Air Devices for transportable clear air

Overview
Description

The IQAIR Perfect 16 Ducted Range from Air Cleaners Australia provides the highest quality air filtration available.

Air filtration for commercial and residential applications
Features include:

  • The only system with a perfect 16 MERV rating
  • Particle removal of more than 95% for .3 micron (HEPA) and an astonishing more than 75% for .003 microns (100 x better than HEPA.)
  • No filter change, no cleaning, no maintenance for up to 3 years
  • 50 times more filter area than found in most other brands
  • Energy saving features reduce your electricity bill
  • IQAIR cleaners are 100% silent, and are installed to work with the fan of the central HVAC
Air purification solutions
The Perfect 16 provides whole house air purification, to rid air of:
  • Dust
  • Dust mites
  • Pollens
  • Bacteria
  • Pet allergens
  • Mould spores
  • Odours
  • Other harmful contaminants
The IQ Air Perfect 16 is typically located next to the house's air handling system in a maintenance room, attic, basement or garage. The installation in no way impacts the interior design of your home.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Perfect 16 Brochure

1.38 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHeidelberg Heights, VIC

104 Bell Street

1300 301 951
