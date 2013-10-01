IQAIR Perfect 16 Air Purification Systems from Air Cleaners Australia

The IQAIR Perfect 16 Ducted Range from Air Cleaners Australia provides the highest quality air filtration available.



Air filtration for commercial and residential applications

Features include:



The only system with a perfect 16 MERV rating

Particle removal of more than 95% for .3 micron (HEPA) and an astonishing more than 75% for .003 microns (100 x better than HEPA.)

No filter change, no cleaning, no maintenance for up to 3 years

50 times more filter area than found in most other brands

Energy saving features reduce your electricity bill

IQAIR cleaners are 100% silent, and are installed to work with the fan of the central HVAC

Dust

Dust mites

Pollens

Bacteria

Pet allergens

Mould spores

Odours

Other harmful contaminants

Air purification solutionsThe Perfect 16 provides whole house air purification, to rid air of:The IQ Air Perfect 16 is typically located next to the house's air handling system in a maintenance room, attic, basement or garage. The installation in no way impacts the interior design of your home.