IQAIR Perfect 16 Air Purification Systems from Air Cleaners Australia
Last Updated on 01 Oct 2013
Portable Clear Air Devices for transportable clear air
Overview
Description
The IQAIR Perfect 16 Ducted Range from Air Cleaners Australia provides the highest quality air filtration available.
Air filtration for commercial and residential applications
Features include:
- The only system with a perfect 16 MERV rating
- Particle removal of more than 95% for .3 micron (HEPA) and an astonishing more than 75% for .003 microns (100 x better than HEPA.)
- No filter change, no cleaning, no maintenance for up to 3 years
- 50 times more filter area than found in most other brands
- Energy saving features reduce your electricity bill
- IQAIR cleaners are 100% silent, and are installed to work with the fan of the central HVAC
The Perfect 16 provides whole house air purification, to rid air of:
- Dust
- Dust mites
- Pollens
- Bacteria
- Pet allergens
- Mould spores
- Odours
- Other harmful contaminants