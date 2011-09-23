IQAIR Air Cleaning Systems Offering The Highest Level of Particle Removal from Air Cleaners Australia

The IQAIR NEw Edition (NE) models are now available in Australia.

More Power - new fan/motor design and filter construction has increased airflow by over 20%. It means increased coverage areas and higher air volumes



- new fan/motor design and filter construction has increased airflow by over 20%. It means increased coverage areas and higher air volumes Quieter - new fan/motor now as quiet as 22 decibels, even though there is increased air flow

- new fan/motor now as quiet as 22 decibels, even though there is increased air flow Longer Filter Life - new pleat spacing and inert thermoplastic separators have increased surface areas, reduced overall weight and increased lifespans significantly

- new pleat spacing and inert thermoplastic separators have increased surface areas, reduced overall weight and increased lifespans significantly 5 Year Warranty - all New Edition models now carry a full 5 year warranty

Highest Level of Particle Removal

Now, unmatchable, hospital grade clean air from the unique, fully Swiss made IQ Air cleaning systems. Nothing compares to IQ Air's 40 years of research and engineering when it comes to air cleaning effectiveness. The IQAir HealthPro Series features HyperHEPA filtration technology for superior airborne particle removal.

IQAir's HyperHEPA filtration is tested and certified to filter ultra-fine pollution particles down to 0.003 microns in size with a guaranteed minimum efficiency of over 99.5%. This is 100 times smaller than what is achieved with ordinary hepa air filtration technology and 10 times smaller than a virus.

Highest Level of Gas, Chemicals and Odour Removal

Most air cleaners use “Activated” carbon and zeolite which is good at trapping other carbon-based impurities ("organic" chemicals), as well as things like chlorine. But an activated charcoal filter will remove certain impurities while ignoring others. Many other gaseous contaminants with a low moleular weights, such as formaldehyde, hydrogen sulfide, sodium, nitrates, etc pass right through. That's why IQ Air filters contain not only uniquely formulated activated carbon but also Chemisorber - a scientific blend of granules of activated alumina (AI203) impregnated with potassium permanganate (KMn04), which adsorbs those chemicals ignored by charcoal such as carbon monoxide, ethane, methane, ethylene, propane, propylene, etc

This unique filter blend offers the widest spectrum of chemical, smoke, gas and odours removal in comparison to standard air cleaners.

IQAir Cleaners provide genuine hospital grade purified air



Fully Swiss made

Backed by 40 years of air cleaning research and engineering

Features HyperHEPA filtration technoogy for superior airborne particle removal

Tested and certified to filter ultra-fine pollution particles down to 0.003 microns in size with a guaranteed minimum efficiency of over 99.5%

These air cleaners offer the widest spectrum of chemical, smoke, gas and odours removal in comparison to standard air cleaners



Air Cleaners designed for a range of applications



Perfect for home use

In the office

Areas with Tobacco smoke

Smog and industrial pollution

Areas with cooking odours such as restaurants and cafes

Areas with paint odours

The Air Cleaners Australia range of Air Purifiers offer proven performance at extremely reasonable prices