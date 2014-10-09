Hyne Design 7 from Hyne Timber
Last Updated on 09 Oct 2014
Hyne Design 7 is the most comprehensive free structural timber design software available.
Overview
Hyne is a leader in technology implementation, product development and quality control with a world class manufacturing capacity and environmental standards that underpin our unwavering commitment to sustainably grown plantation timber production and supply in Australia.
Hyne Design 7 is the most comprehensive free structural timber design software available.
Hyne Design contain all the Hyne ETP and Frame products and references to their literature, it has the products of all major Australian Engineered Timber Suppliers
- Incorporates the changes to the Australian Standards
- User friendly updates
- Design procedures and product design property changes as necessitated by the BCA
- Upgrade of Hyne Design platform function and operation
- Inclusion of load flow to supporting members
- Improved graphical interface
- Introduction of basic, advanced and engineering access levels based on established user skill
- Improved complex load function
- Improved reporting and certification
- Hyne Assist 3, which includes a detailed help menu and also comes with fixing and connection guidelines and material safety data sheets.
Hyne Design 7 from Hyne Timber also offer enhanced connection details and the ability to print hard copy span tables in an easy to read, practical format to assist users in their projects.
Hyne Design 7 software not only delivers innovative design procedures, powerful graphical interface, commanding complex loads functions and superior reporting and certification for the end user, which includes the Engineered Timber Products of all major Australian suppliers making it even more powerful!