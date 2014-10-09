Hyne is a leader in technology implementation, product development and quality control with a world class manufacturing capacity and environmental standards that underpin our unwavering commitment to sustainably grown plantation timber production and supply in Australia.

Hyne Design 7 is the most comprehensive free structural timber design software available.

Hyne Design contain all the Hyne ETP and Frame products and references to their literature, it has the products of all major Australian Engineered Timber Suppliers

Incorporates the changes to the Australian Standards

User friendly updates

Design procedures and product design property changes as necessitated by the BCA

Upgrade of Hyne Design platform function and operation

Inclusion of load flow to supporting members

Improved graphical interface

Introduction of basic, advanced and engineering access levels based on established user skill

Improved complex load function

Improved reporting and certification

Hyne Assist 3, which includes a detailed help menu and also comes with fixing and connection guidelines and material safety data sheets.

Hyne Design 7 from Hyne Timber also offer enhanced connection details and the ability to print hard copy span tables in an easy to read, practical format to assist users in their projects.

Hyne Design 7 software not only delivers innovative design procedures, powerful graphical interface, commanding complex loads functions and superior reporting and certification for the end user, which includes the Engineered Timber Products of all major Australian suppliers making it even more powerful!