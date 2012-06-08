Hygienic, Fast and Effective Commercial Hand Dryers by RBA Group
Last Updated on 08 Jun 2012
Powerful and efficient surface mounted hand dryers by RBA are ideal for all commercial bathrooms.
Overview
Description
Stylish and reliable surface mounted hand dryers from RBA are suitable for all budgets and commercial applications. Featuring a wide range of striking and functional styles, RBA have the perfect solution for all your commercial hand drying requirements.
Attractive and functional hand dryers with multiple applications
Attractive and functional hand dryers with multiple applications
- 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 units include hand dryers, paper towel dispensers and waste bins
- Surface mounted sensor operated hand dryers are backed by a 5 year warranty
- Recessed ‘AirCraft’ dryer features stylish and clean enamel finish
- ‘Eclipse’ automatic surface mounted hand dryers are backed by a 10 year warranty
- Quiet operation with stainless steel or white finish
- Smooth surfaces that are hygienic and easy to maintain
- Black side panels contrast to white or stainless steel facing for easy visibility
- Trimline automatic hand dryers are backed by a 10 year warranty
Downloads
Contact
Display AddressOatley, NSW
PO Box 301300 788 778
Postal AddressSpringwood, QLD
3374 Pacific Hwy1300 788 778
Postal AddressEast Hawthorn, VIC
103 Camberwell Rd1300 788 778