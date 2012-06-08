Logo
Accessible compliant automatic surfaced mounted hand dryer
Quiet and elegant TrimLine surfaced mount accessible compliant hand dryer
Space saving stainless steel recessed 3-in-1 hand dryer, paper towel and waste dispenser
Surface Mounted Hand Dryer
Hygienic, Fast and Effective Commercial Hand Dryers by RBA Group

Last Updated on 08 Jun 2012

Powerful and efficient surface mounted hand dryers by RBA are ideal for all commercial bathrooms.

Overview
Description
Stylish and reliable surface mounted hand dryers from RBA are suitable for all budgets and commercial applications. Featuring a wide range of striking and functional styles, RBA have the perfect solution for all your commercial hand drying requirements.

Attractive and functional hand dryers with multiple applications
  • 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 units include hand dryers, paper towel dispensers and waste bins
  • Surface mounted sensor operated hand dryers are backed by a 5 year warranty
  • Recessed ‘AirCraft’ dryer features stylish and clean enamel finish
  • ‘Eclipse’ automatic surface mounted hand dryers are backed by a 10 year warranty
High performing Dual Parallax air flow outlets produce quick, efficient and comfortable hand drying
  • Quiet operation with stainless steel or white finish
  • Smooth surfaces that are hygienic and easy to maintain
  • Black side panels contrast to white or stainless steel facing for easy visibility
  • Trimline automatic hand dryers are backed by a 10 year warranty
RBA’s extensive range of hand dryers are sleek in design and practical in application. Ideal for any high traffic washroom, RBA have the perfect solution to your commercial hand drying needs.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Trimline Surfaced Mounted ADA Dryer

130.84 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Surfaced Mounted Automatic Hand Dryer

67.99 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AirCraft Surfaced Mounted Hand Dryer

61.99 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Automatic Recessed Hand Dryer

88.52 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressOatley, NSW

PO Box 30

1300 788 778
Postal AddressSpringwood, QLD

3374 Pacific Hwy

1300 788 778
Postal AddressEast Hawthorn, VIC

103 Camberwell Rd

1300 788 778
