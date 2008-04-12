Logo
Shower underlays with excellent hygiene properties
Shower Trays can be easily cut and shaped for application in confined space
Excellent drainage with no damp build up
Shower Bases and Underlays can be fixed directly onto the floor joist
Hygenic Shower Trays with No Damp Build Up by Marmox Australia

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

With Marmox shower underlay there will be no build up of dampness underneath tiles. Perfect for showers in cramped areas.

Overview
Description
Marmox provide a range of Extruded Polystyrene and Solid Stone Shower Tray Systems ideal for showers and cramped areas. These innovative shower systems are available with an extruded polystyrene core or as a solid shower base.

Eliminate the build up of dampness underneath tiles with 100% waterproof design
  • No moisture build up provides excellent drainage and hygiene
  • Available as an extruded polystyrene core or solid shower base
  • Robust design allows for 100mm of tiles or waterproof sheeting to be laid on top
  • Features lightweight design and is acoustically better than screed
Shower trays can be easily cut to fit into confined spaces
  • Ideal for shower areas requiring circular or jagged shapes as shower trays are easy to cut
  • Shower Trays are not required to be supported by a structural floor and can be fixed directly onto the floor joist
  • Pre-laid to falls and can be fixed to concrete or timber floors
The Marmox Shower Tray Systems deliver an economical and modern solution to shower underlays with excellent hygiene properties. These intelligent systems provide the ideal solution to your Shower Tray requirements.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Marmox Shower Tray Systems Product Brochure

886.92 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressTaren Point, NSW

PO Box 2207

1300 783 693
Postal AddressTaren Point, NSW

PO Box 2207

1300 783 693
