Hygenic Shower Trays with No Damp Build Up by Marmox Australia



Eliminate the build up of dampness underneath tiles with 100% waterproof design

No moisture build up provides excellent drainage and hygiene

Available as an extruded polystyrene core or solid shower base

Robust design allows for 100mm of tiles or waterproof sheeting to be laid on top

Features lightweight design and is acoustically better than screed

Shower trays can be easily cut to fit into confined spaces

Ideal for shower areas requiring circular or jagged shapes as shower trays are easy to cut

Shower Trays are not required to be supported by a structural floor and can be fixed directly onto the floor joist

Pre-laid to falls and can be fixed to concrete or timber floors

