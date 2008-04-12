Hygenic Shower Trays with No Damp Build Up by Marmox Australia
With Marmox shower underlay there will be no build up of dampness underneath tiles. Perfect for showers in cramped areas.
Overview
Description
Marmox provide a range of Extruded Polystyrene and Solid Stone Shower Tray Systems ideal for showers and cramped areas. These innovative shower systems are available with an extruded polystyrene core or as a solid shower base.
Eliminate the build up of dampness underneath tiles with 100% waterproof design
- No moisture build up provides excellent drainage and hygiene
- Available as an extruded polystyrene core or solid shower base
- Robust design allows for 100mm of tiles or waterproof sheeting to be laid on top
- Features lightweight design and is acoustically better than screed
- Ideal for shower areas requiring circular or jagged shapes as shower trays are easy to cut
- Shower Trays are not required to be supported by a structural floor and can be fixed directly onto the floor joist
- Pre-laid to falls and can be fixed to concrete or timber floors
