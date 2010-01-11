Hydronic Heating Systems from Hydroheat Supplies
Hydronic Heating Systems for condensing boilers, piping systems and panel radiators are certified water heaters with low emissions.
Overview
Description
Having over 20 years experience in water heating systems, Hydroheat Supplies are now recognised as the leader in the supply of water heating products.
Hydronic heating units include condensing boilers, piping systems and panel radiators.
Versatile and Efficient Hydronic Heating Systems
The Baxi High Efficiency Condensing Boilers
Robust and reliable Piping Systems
- Versatile and efficient water heating, providing 90-96% efficiency, these hot water boilers saves on 30% of running costs and can be used in a commercial or domestic setting.
- AGA approved and certified #6253 and 7023
- Outdoor and indoor applications
- Heated through Natural Gas or LPG
- Compact and flexible
- Low emissions
- Option for Single or multiple boilers
Available sizes and models for the Baxi Hydronic Heating Boilers:
- Standard Luna 3 (83% efficient): 25kW, 31kW and 31kW Combi
- Condensing Luna HT (90-96% efficient): 28, 45, 55, 65, 85, 100kW and 33kW Combi
- Power HT: 85, 100, 120, 150kW
Robust and reliable Piping Systems
Hydroheat's range of products for hydronic heating systems includes the Gerpex multi layered piping systems. Either insulated or un insulated, these pipes from Emmeti are available in wide range of sizes and are internally reinforced with an aluminium core. Features of the Gerpex piping system includes:
- Special union joints
- Made of multi layers polyethylene pipes
- Available in four different sizes
- Maximum operating temperature of 95º and temporary peak temperature of 110º
- Can withstand pressures of up to 10 Bar
High Grade white powder coat Panel Radiators
- Finished with a a high grade white powder coat
- Available as either horizontal or vertical radiators
- Available as a Single, Double or Triple Panel
- Available in 6 Heights and 17 Lengths