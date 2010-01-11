Hydronic Heating Systems from Hydroheat Supplies

Versatile and Efficient Hydronic Heating Systems



Versatile and efficient water heating, providing 90-96% efficiency, these hot water boilers saves on 30% of running costs and can be used in a commercial or domestic setting.

AGA approved and certified #6253 and 7023

Outdoor and indoor applications

Heated through Natural Gas or LPG

Compact and flexible

Low emissions

Option for Single or multiple boilers

Having over 20 years experience in water heating systems, Hydroheat Supplies are now recognised as the leader in the supply of water heating products.Hydronic heating units include condensing boilers, piping systems and panel radiators.

Available sizes and models for the Baxi Hydronic Heating Boilers:

Standard Luna 3 (83% efficient): 25kW, 31kW and 31kW Combi

25kW, 31kW and 31kW Combi Condensing Luna HT (90-96% efficient): 28, 45, 55, 65, 85, 100kW and 33kW Combi

28, 45, 55, 65, 85, 100kW and 33kW Combi Power HT: 85, 100, 120, 150kW

Robust and reliable Piping Systems

Hydroheat's range of products for hydronic heating systems includes the Gerpex multi layered piping systems. Either insulated or un insulated, these pipes from Emmeti are available in wide range of sizes and are internally reinforced with an aluminium core. Features of the Gerpex piping system includes:

Special union joints

Made of multi layers polyethylene pipes

Available in four different sizes

Maximum operating temperature of 95º and temporary peak temperature of 110º

Can withstand pressures of up to 10 Bar

High Grade white powder coat Panel Radiators

Finished with a a high grade white powder coat

Available as either horizontal or vertical radiators

Available as a Single, Double or Triple Panel

Available in 6 Heights and 17 Lengths

Hydroheat stock a full range of hydronic heating products from well known brands such as Baxi, Zenitherm and Emmeti.