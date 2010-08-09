

Advantages of Hydroheat Floor Heating Systems

35% savings on running costs Affordable, quiet and invisible

No draughts

Can be used with polished concrete / floor tiles

Due to the lower water temperatures in floor systems, gas condensing boilers can save you up to 35% in running costs.

Efficient, low carbon emitting Underfloor Heating Systems

Hydroheat provide very efficient and very low carbon emitting floor heating systems with Giacomini bronze manifold, Emmeti Pex-A for in slab heating or Multi Layer Pex pipe with insulation panels for in screed heating, plus the Baxi NG/LPG condensing boilers.

The low flue gas temperature also means less pollution (80% less NOx and 90% less CO).

Combined with an outdoor sensor the advanced manner of controlling will enhance the comfort of the user anytime of the day.

Depending on the outdoor air temperature the water temperature adjusts in the heating system, preventing the floor to overheat and or being too slow.

Features of Hydroheat Flooring Systems

Giacomini bronze manifold (R553B manifold)

Emmeti Pex-A

Emmeti Multi Layer Pex (Gerpex)

Baxi condensing boiler 96% efficient at 50135°C

2000 years ago the Romans had already proven that floor heating in the bathing houses had the best comfort.Nowadays with the help of the latest technologies Hydroheat is offering the complete solution for domestic and commercial floor heating.Hydroheat can offer you the right solutions for domestic and commercial applications