Hydraulic powered lifts for residential or disabled access applications from Aussie Lifts

Aussie Lifts design and manufacture residential and disabled hydraulic lifts and elevators for various applications.

With simple operation and minimal maintenance required, Aussie Lifts residential range can be tailored to your specific needs. Suitable for a new building or a renovation project, the lifts are easy to fit and install, ensuring an economical solution to access challenges.

All residential and disabled access lifts from Aussie Lifts are fitted with safety features, including key lockable push button controls, emergency stop button, and emergency manual lowering facility.

Features:

Lifts and elevators can be installed to the exterior or interior, dismantled or craned in and Aussie Lifts’ extensive range of finishes means that your lift can be customised to suit your décor requirements

Every lift is built with high quality materials and each process is carefully monitored by the professional team from Aussie Lifts

As each lift application is different Aussie Lifts’ design consultant will ensure that you are recommended the best lift for your needs and finances, with a guarantee that no unnecessary costly extras will be suggested and your ongoing running costs will be minimal.

The range of residential lifts include: