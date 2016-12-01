Hot water- where you need it, when you need it

The SNU 5 and SNU 10 open vented water heaters deliver hot water quickly to a single sink. Made in Germany, these point of use water heaters eliminate dead legs for isolated sinks and reduce the waiting time for hot water to arrive at the outlet. The SNU hot water system incorporates a highly efficient insulation design which provides thermal insulation and minimal energy losses. In addition, the SNU has a Thermo-Stop function that helps to save energy and prevents the mixer tap from being heated in stand-by mode. These features make the SNU an ideal solution for the kitchen sink, tea preparation area, kitchenette or BBQ area.

SNU 5S and SNU 10S: