Hot water- where you need it, when you need it
Last Updated on 01 Dec 2016
The SNU 5 and SNU 10 open vented water heaters deliver hot water quickly to a single sink.
Overview
The SNU 5 and SNU 10 open vented water heaters deliver hot water quickly to a single sink. Made in Germany, these point of use water heaters eliminate dead legs for isolated sinks and reduce the waiting time for hot water to arrive at the outlet. The SNU hot water system incorporates a highly efficient insulation design which provides thermal insulation and minimal energy losses. In addition, the SNU has a Thermo-Stop function that helps to save energy and prevents the mixer tap from being heated in stand-by mode. These features make the SNU an ideal solution for the kitchen sink, tea preparation area, kitchenette or BBQ area.
SNU 5S and SNU 10S:
- Made in Germany with premium quality parts
- Open vented system (non-pressurised)
- Easy installation under the sink: no flue, ventilation or safe tray required
- Single point of use eliminates dead legs
- Insulated design minimises heat losses for more energy savings
- Drip-Stop design of SNU 5S prevents dripping and saves water
- To be installed with a STIEBEL open vented sink mixer
- Wall mounted design for ease of installation
- Plugs into power point