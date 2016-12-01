Hot water heating pumps: harvest the energy in the air to create energy-efficient hot water

Stiebel Eltron develop heat pump technology for energy efficient hot water. This hot water heat pump technology has been tried and tested in Germany for over 40 years to ensure consumers receive real energy and money savings whilst being environmentally friendly. Due to their sophisticated design specifically for the Australian market, Stiebel Eltron's heat pumps provide energy efficient hot water all year round anywhere in the country. Water heating systems are the biggest domestic consumers of electricity, and installing a heat pump can quickly reduce the overall energy consumption by up to 74% compared to conventional electric hot water tanks.

Stiebel's new range of heat pumps offers a preset function to connect to solar PV systems. With feed-in tariff agreements currently running out, heat pumps provide solar PV owners with a solution to store the generated energy instead of feeding it back into the grid for dumping prices. Due to its low energy consumption, the Stiebel heat pump does not only come at a much lower cost than a battery, but also - compared to electric storage heaters - ensures that other household appliances such as a dishwasher or washing machine can feed off the solar PV system.

Features of the hot water heating pumps:

Engineered in Germany for diverse Australian conditions

Highly efficient with seasonal COP of 3.94

Unique roll-bond condenser technology guarantees optimal heat transfer

Ideal to operate with solar PV system as energy source

Eligible for generous government rebates

Only maintenance-free heat pump: current impressed anode protects cylinder in hard and soft water areas

Active defrost function maintains efficient operation in cold climates down to −5°C

Quiet operation due to encased compressor

Compact design for ease of transport and installation

Available in two tank sizes with optional heating element: