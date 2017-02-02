FrogLine Horizontal Lifelines for working at heights

FrogLine is a horizontal lifeline system designed to be mounted on the surface of a metal roof profile, fitted where access to the underside of the roof structure is difficult to access.

FrogLine has a low curved profile design that combines effortless energy absorbing capabilities into every intermediate end and corner anchor, which consequently incorporates the line energy absorbers into the system.

Innovation and attention to detail is always foremost in our minds when designing new products. The FrogLine's lifeline demonstrates this with its intricate tab features. These tabs provide stability whist the line is in tension, in addition to this they act as a fall indicator when removed from their initial position.

Benefits of the FrogLine system include:

Energy absorbing lifeline

Specifically for use with permanent horizontal height safety lifeline systems, to be mounted on the surface of a metal roof profile

Intended for use with 8mm stainless steel cables

Suits pitches no greater than 25 degrees on a multitude of roof profiles

Equipped with an engineered energy absorbing region to minimise loads on users and structures in the event of a fall

Designed with a variety of interchangeable components, the FrogLine is capable of being installed into a

multitude of situations including metal roof sheeting, purlins, steel beams and concrete structures.