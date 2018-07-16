DS2075 Hinged Barrier Door Lock
Last Updated on 16 Jul 2018
The DS2075 hinged barrier door lock is made from a zinc die cast body with stainless steel strikes providing the highest level of protection for hinged screen doors.
Overview
Description
Features & Benefits:
- Contemporary styled furniture
- Non handed furniture - suits left handed and right handed doors
- 3 point kits for additional security available
- Fits industry standard cut outs
- Zinc diecast lock mechanism and furniture
- Mortice lock inside snib
- Accepts Doric Euro profile lazy cam cylinder
- Suit standard 20mm door thickness
- Tested & exceeds Australian & New Zealand AS4145 standard
Downloads
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW
Sydney Office 38 Redfern St1300 132 389
Display AddressMount St John, QLD
Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road07 4779 5122
Display AddressVirginia Queensland, QLD
Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd1300 132 389
Display AddressBeverly, SA
Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St1300 132 389
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC
Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court1300 132 389
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA
Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent1300 132 389