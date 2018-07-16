Logo
Product image of hinged barrier door lock

DS2075 Hinged Barrier Door Lock

Last Updated on 16 Jul 2018

Overview
Description

The DS2075 hinged barrier door lock is made from a zinc die cast body with stainless steel strikes providing the highest level of protection for hinged screen doors.

Features & Benefits:

  • Contemporary styled furniture
  • Non handed furniture - suits left handed and right handed doors
  • 3 point kits for additional security available
  • Fits industry standard cut outs
  • Zinc diecast lock mechanism and furniture
  • Mortice lock inside snib
  • Accepts Doric Euro profile lazy cam cylinder
  • Suit standard 20mm door thickness
  • Tested & exceeds Australian & New Zealand AS4145 standard

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

342.46 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Sydney Office 38 Redfern St

1300 132 389
Display AddressMount St John, QLD

Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road

07 4779 5122
Display AddressVirginia Queensland, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd

1300 132 389
Display AddressBeverly, SA

Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St

1300 132 389
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court

1300 132 389
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent

1300 132 389
