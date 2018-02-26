Altro Whiterock Digiclad
Last Updated on 26 Feb 2018
Overview
Altro Whiterock Digiclad™ is created by reproducing vector artwork or high resolution photographs onto Altro Whiterock wall sheets. Hardcoat technology provides scratch resisting properties for added surface protection, making Altro Whiterock Digiclad ideal even in high traffic environments where durability is important.
Uses:
- Branding
- Wayfinding
- Additional signage
- Adding art and creativity
Features:
- Durable and scratch resistant - perfect for high traffic areas
- Hygienic - no cracks or gaps for bacteria to flourish in
- Easy maintenance - wipes clean with a damp cloth
Enhancing wellbeing using biophilic design:
- Biophilic design, implementing nature into the environment encourages serenity and calmness
- Reduces absenteeism
- Increases productivity
- Improves mood
Vector Artwork:
- Perfect for large feature walls
- Installation settings include healthcare, pediatrics, education, athletics, hospitality and lobbies and reception
Photographs (JPEG or TIFF) :
- Ideal for small to medium installations
Art in Architecture:
Altro have teamed up with TWFINEART to bring you amazing artists for all your high-end projects. TWFINEART is a Brisbane contemporary art gallery that brings together a roster of acclaimed domestic & international artists in a program speaking to the global nature of the larger post-millenial art world.
- Peruse the collection online and schedule an appointment to view the works in person
- Curatorial & art advisory service facilitates the development of bespoke collections
- Senior curators will work with clients to source, develop and deliver a collection that parallels your unique vision
When you are looking to create a dramatic theme in a room, hallway or even throughout an entire facility, Altro Whiterock Digiclad will help your realisations come to life.