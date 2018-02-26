Altro Whiterock Digiclad™ is created by reproducing vector artwork or high resolution photographs onto Altro Whiterock wall sheets. Hardcoat technology provides scratch resisting properties for added surface protection, making Altro Whiterock Digiclad ideal even in high traffic environments where durability is important.

Uses:

Branding

Wayfinding

Additional signage

Adding art and creativity



Features:

Durable and scratch resistant - perfect for high traffic areas

Hygienic - no cracks or gaps for bacteria to flourish in

Easy maintenance - wipes clean with a damp cloth



Enhancing wellbeing using biophilic design:

Biophilic design, implementing nature into the environment encourages serenity and calmness

Reduces absenteeism

Increases productivity

Improves mood



Vector Artwork:

Perfect for large feature walls

Installation settings include healthcare, pediatrics, education, athletics, hospitality and lobbies and reception



Photographs (JPEG or TIFF) :

Ideal for small to medium installations



Art in Architecture:

Altro have teamed up with TWFINEART to bring you amazing artists for all your high-end projects. TWFINEART is a Brisbane contemporary art gallery that brings together a roster of acclaimed domestic & international artists in a program speaking to the global nature of the larger post-millenial art world.

Peruse the collection online and schedule an appointment to view the works in person

Curatorial & art advisory service facilitates the development of bespoke collections

Senior curators will work with clients to source, develop and deliver a collection that parallels your unique vision



When you are looking to create a dramatic theme in a room, hallway or even throughout an entire facility, Altro Whiterock Digiclad will help your realisations come to life.