High-quality stairlifts from Aussie Lifts

High-quality stairlifts from Aussie Lifts

Last Updated on 09 Aug 2017

The range of stairlifts from Aussie Lifts combine worry-free access and dependable use to ensure high customer satisfaction.

Overview
Description

The range of stairlifts from Aussie Lifts combine worry-free access and dependable use to ensure high customer satisfaction.

The stairlifts from Aussie lifts are of premium design, with a height adjustable padded seat that is customisable to suit your unique situation, enabling a seamless blend of form and function within the home environment.

Installed by an expert technician, the stairlifts offer the highest safety, with fully automatic dynamic motor breaking, worm gear box, electro-mechanical motor breaking, and overspeed protection.

Ideal for internal residential use, stairlifts from Aussie Lifts leave plenty of open space on the stairs for other members of the family.

The range of stairlifts from Aussie lifts include:

