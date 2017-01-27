High quality shade structure fittings
Last Updated on 27 Jan 2017
Miami Stainless provides high quality stainless steel fixtures and fittings specifically designed for shade structures and sails.
Overview
Miami Stainless provides high quality stainless steel fixtures and fittings specifically designed for shade structures and sails.
Miami Stainless are members of the Specialised Textiles Association and work closely with others in the industry to ensure that all their producrs meet and outperform industry standards. The team of dedicated product developers work closely with those in the industry to continually develop new innovated shade products and fixtures.
The Miami Stainless in-house fabrication department can swage wires up to 28mm and includes a huge arrange of accompanying swage studs, bottlescrews and fork terminals.
The range of products and fittings for the shade structures include the following:
- Wire rope in 1x19, 7x7 & 7x19
- Turnbuckles
- Bottlescrews
- Toggle bolts
- Swivels
- Eye bolts
- Corner discs
- Dee rings
- Threaded terminals
- Shackles - dee, bow, long & twisted
- Rafter brackets
- Wall plate fixings
- Blocks & pulleys
- Chains
- Hooks
All wire, fixtures and fittings in stock up to 16mm and all larger sizes available on project request.