High quality shade structure fittings

Miami Stainless provides high quality stainless steel fixtures and fittings specifically designed for shade structures and sails.

Miami Stainless are members of the Specialised Textiles Association and work closely with others in the industry to ensure that all their producrs meet and outperform industry standards. The team of dedicated product developers work closely with those in the industry to continually develop new innovated shade products and fixtures.

The Miami Stainless in-house fabrication department can swage wires up to 28mm and includes a huge arrange of accompanying swage studs, bottlescrews and fork terminals.

The range of products and fittings for the shade structures include the following:

Wire rope in 1x19, 7x7 & 7x19

Turnbuckles

Bottlescrews

Toggle bolts

Swivels

Eye bolts

Corner discs

Dee rings

Threaded terminals

Shackles - dee, bow, long & twisted

Rafter brackets

Wall plate fixings

Blocks & pulleys

Chains

Hooks

All wire, fixtures and fittings in stock up to 16mm and all larger sizes available on project request.