Doric provides a comprehensive range of stylish, modern and aesthetically pleasing door hardware to suit commercial, residential and security door applications.

The range includes entrance and internal lever handles as well as sliding patio door locks.

High quality and stylish door hardware:

Entrance door lever handles are sleek and contemporary in design

Wide array of designs suitable for use on exterior hinged entrance doors, internal doors with passage, privacy and dummy handles options available

Durability makes them suitable for both residential and commercial applications



Secure and reliable locking mechanism:

Doric’s range of sliding door handles are suitable for use on all sliding door applications, including everything from high-rise apartments to newly built homes

Up to 4 different finishes available including Satin Stainless Steel (SSS), Satin Nickle (SNP), Polished Brass (PVD), and Powdercoat (finish available for sliding patio door locks)

Doric handles utilize high grade 316 stainless steel for durability



Doric supplies an extensive range of door hardware options, all of which are compatible with residential, commercial and architectural applications.