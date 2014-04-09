Logo
High quality entrance door hardware from Doric Products

Last Updated on 09 Apr 2014

Doric Products is Australia's largest privately owned hardware manufacturer supplying innovative door hardware, window hardware

Description

Doric provides a comprehensive range of stylish, modern and aesthetically pleasing door hardware to suit commercial, residential and security door applications.

The range includes entrance and internal lever handles as well as sliding patio door locks.

High quality and stylish door hardware:

  • Entrance door lever handles are sleek and contemporary in design
  • Wide array of designs suitable for use on exterior hinged entrance doors, internal doors with passage, privacy and dummy handles options available
  • Durability makes them suitable for both residential and commercial applications

Secure and reliable locking mechanism:

  • Doric’s range of sliding door handles are suitable for use on all sliding door applications, including everything from high-rise apartments to newly built homes
  • Up to 4 different finishes available including Satin Stainless Steel (SSS), Satin Nickle (SNP), Polished Brass (PVD), and Powdercoat (finish available for sliding patio door locks)
  • Doric handles utilize high grade 316 stainless steel for durability

Doric supplies an extensive range of door hardware options, all of which are compatible with residential, commercial and architectural applications.

DrawingBrochure
Entrance Handles Brochure

2.26 MB

Download
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Sydney Office 38 Redfern St

1300 132 389
Display AddressMount St John, QLD

Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road

07 4779 5122
Display AddressVirginia Queensland, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd

1300 132 389
Display AddressBeverly, SA

Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St

1300 132 389
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court

1300 132 389
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent

1300 132 389
