High-performance louvre windows
All single, double, and triple glazed window products come with ventilation, smoke extraction, weather tightness, burglar proof and thermal protection.
Overview
Description
Single, double and triple glazed build with sophisticated window technology. All louvre window products have ventilation, smoke extraction, weather tightness, burglar proof and thermal protection. The smoke detector opens the windows in case event of a fire freeing hazardous gases and smoke.
If you are looking for high quality louvre windows and energy efficiency - you have found them.
Louvre window products:
- HAHN Tairmo - Tairmo system is based on aluminum, extrusions with large thermal breaks, insulated cores to the profiles and the exclusive use of triple glazing utilizing ‘warm edges’ as spacers.
- HAHN S9-iVt-05 - The HAHN S9-iVt-05 double glazed louvre window is preferred by many of our clients due to its outstanding performance regarding ventilation, weather tightness and thermal protection, as well as a high degree of security (security certified).
- HAHN Integral - Integral is easily accessible for maintenance or exchange if necessary. Certified for use as a natural smoke and heat ventilation device according to EN 12101-2 and it is available ball protection proof DIN 18032-3.
- HAHN Naco - The “Classic” among louvre windows with a worldwide distribution. The overlapping glass louvres are always 6mm (1/4 inch) thick and 152mm (6 inch) high. These are suited for do-it-yourself installation.