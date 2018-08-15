Millboard composite decking is virtually maintenance free and is the world's finest 100% wood-free composite decking. With the incredible realistic look of natural timber, Millboard decking provides an external flooring solution without the hassles associated with traditional wood or composite products. Millboard composite decking has Best-In-Class slip resistance, zero splinters and never needs to be oiled or sealed - ever! All backed by an Industry leading 25Y Limited Residential Warranty.

Virtually Maintenance Free:

Millboard composite decking contains no timber, nor any plastic! It's totally non-porous - meaning it doesn't absorb moisture, making it more stable than traditional decking or composites, & is highly stain resistant, spills won't penetrate the surface!



Because Millboard composite decking contains no timber fibres, there are no sugars to host mould or algae! Millboard composite decking is perfect for pools, beaches or wet areas where regular timber (or composites which typically contain timber or flour) will rot & decay over time.



Millboard offers the highest Anti-Slip Rating available in Australia - P5. Safe for young feet - You will never get any splinters or grain lift - ever! Millboard decking is hand-moulded from original timber, then hand-coloured to recreate the warm authentic look of timber.



Millboard comes in two incredible styles

