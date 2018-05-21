Casadeck – A high-grade, composite decking range, ideal for relaxed outdoor living

As with all Outdure products & systems, Casadeck attributes include style, durability & ease of maintenance. Casadeck composite boards are a safe, smart sustainable choice for your family & the environment. Made from a proven blend of recycled wood fibers & high quality UV resistant recycled PVC, the boards virtually colourfast & long-lasting. Casadeck also has an excellent non-slip coefficient rating. The boards are splinter-free & nail-free. The use of nasty chemicals for maintenance is eliminated as no oiling, staining or painting is required. Installation is fast & easy with Outdure’s suite of durable, concealed fastenings, including Outdure’s patented QwickClip range, which twist to hold the boards into place. Ideal for easy access underneath the structure to inspect deck health & access services. The natural, matte finish of the boards, look & feel great underfoot. The colour palette has been refined to compliment modern & classical architectural styles. MixDure colour technology achieves a soft tonal variation throughout the boards to disguise daily wear & tear. A soft brush can be used to even out light marks. Ideal for residential and light commercial applications.

Installation Options

EcoDecking can be installed on to a traditional timber sub-frame with hidden fastenings or, on Outdure’s QwickBuild modular framing system.

QwickBuild has been developed as a specialist solution for low height decking, tile and turf installations over waterproof membranes, soil, concrete slabs & existing tiles or pavers. QwickBuild is a lightweight, low profile, height-adjustable structural framework for low height applications from 40mm – over 1000mm. Designed to support decking, exterior tiles & synthetic turf ranges using hidden interlocking fastenings. The made to measure prefabricated frames are manufactured from corrosion resistant marine-grade, anodized, structural aluminium joists & bearers, resulting in a perfectly straight, rigid and stable structure. Traditional timber frames are replaced with lightweight durable pre-made frames. The long-span framing system results in fewer footings, significantly reducing installation time on site. QwickBuild also enables the construction of decks with seamless internal & external floor levels that are of complexity, including: stairs, seats, screens & curves, that are freestanding with minimal bracing elements. Outdure provides a customised design service for all projects including technical advice, concept designs & final detailed structure design & installation details.

Casadeck Specifications

Dimensions (mm):

Perfect lengths

138(w)x23(h)x2800(l) Solid (M Profile)

138(w)x23(h)x4800(l) Solid (M Profile)

138(w)x38(h)x2800(l) Solid

138(w)x38(h)x2800(l) Solid Wide

138(w)x23(h)x2800(l) Solid (M Profile) 138(w)x23(h)x4800(l) Solid (M Profile) 138(w)x38(h)x2800(l) Solid 138(w)x38(h)x2800(l) Solid Wide Solid & hollow /

Commercial & residential profiles



Trim Board (mm):

180(w)x15(h)x2800(l)



Hidden Accessories:

Ranges of fasteners + patented QwickClips

SS304 / Nylon FRP



QwickGrates:

138(w)x23(h)x2800(l)mm

(Same as Casadeck)

Marine-grade, anodized structural aluminium

Black powder-coated or ‘silver’ finish



Features & Benefits:

UV Resistant

Moisture Resistant

Stain Resistant

Scratch Resistant

Splinter-free

High non-slip

Nail-free

Recycled

Hidden Fasteners

Termite & Pest Proof

Matte Finish

3 Colours

Easy-care

10 Year Warranty



Integrate Casadeck with tiles &/or turf to create the ultimate exterior space

Select from Outdure’s contemporary range of surfaces or speak to a consultant about how other surfaces can be supported by QwickBuild.

Exterior Structural Tile Ranges

Simple, efficient installation using QwickBuild framework for a level, stable result. The Outdure full body vitrified porcelain tiles have pigment through the entire thickness to protect against discolouring, fading & scratches. Ideal for high traffic zones, the tiles are structurally engineered with excellent rigidity for high resistance to breaking load & stress. All tiles have a commercial anti-slip rating of R11 with a soft edge that feel great underfoot, plus are resistant to frosts, chemicals & staining.

UltraPlush Turf

Easily integrated with the QwickBuild baseboard – Outdure’s UltraPlush is ideal for lush, green spaces. Synthetic turf is a smart, durable option for maximizing the use of exterior spaces during all seasons. The range is easy care + has high UV & moisture resistance. Soft underfoot, safe for children & pets: lead-free, no heavy metals or harmful chemicals + prickle/bindi-free. Use with UltraPlush Underlay for playgrounds. Unlike grass, synthetic turf is pesticide & fertiliser-free, plus it is recyclable, making it an environmentally friendly choice.