High flow water transfer pump
Last Updated on 22 Apr 2016

Designed to transfer large amounts of water quickly, the high flow water transfer pump has a flow of 450 litres per minute ensuring more water at a quicker transfer rate.

Overview
Description

It is ideal for the following applications:

It is ideal for the following applications:

  • Farm water transfer for tank to tank refills
  • Grey water, irrigation, gardens
  • Large volume water transfer

Made with a fully balanced BRASS IMPELLER not cheap plastic for a smooth flow, the water transfer pump has a single phase power supply and features a revolution of 2950 rpm.

