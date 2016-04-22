Designed to transfer large amounts of water quickly, the high flow water transfer pump has a flow of 450 litres per minute ensuring more water at a quicker transfer rate.

It is ideal for the following applications:

Farm water transfer for tank to tank refills

Grey water, irrigation, gardens

Large volume water transfer

Made with a fully balanced BRASS IMPELLER not cheap plastic for a smooth flow, the water transfer pump has a single phase power supply and features a revolution of 2950 rpm.