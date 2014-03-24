High Wall Systems by Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia
Last Updated on 24 Mar 2014
The Toshiba air conditioning product range encompasses a comprehensive Inverter range to suit residential, light commercial and commercial applications.
Overview
Innovative technology, ingenious features and attractive design – Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia's High Wall series raises the standard of air conditioning with a new level of comfort.
The Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia's High Wall Quiet, Low Maintenance Systems
- Rapid heat and cool function which temporarily increases power to achieve the desired temperature before returning to normal power
- 5 year warranty for consumer confidence
- Wired or wireless control options
- Reverse cycle (heating and cooling)
- Powerful operation
- Easy to install
- DC inverter system, designed to use electricity efficiency and effectively
- Easy to use controller
Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia's High Wall series has a whisper-quiet operation and optimum airflow management system, as well as an advanced filtration system allowing you to breathe cleaner air.