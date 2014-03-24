High Wall Systems by Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia

Innovative technology, ingenious features and attractive design – Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia's High Wall series raises the standard of air conditioning with a new level of comfort.

The Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia's High Wall Quiet, Low Maintenance Systems

Rapid heat and cool function which temporarily increases power to achieve the desired temperature before returning to normal power

5 year warranty for consumer confidence

Wired or wireless control options

Reverse cycle (heating and cooling)

Powerful operation

Easy to install

DC inverter system, designed to use electricity efficiency and effectively

Easy to use controller

Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia's High Wall series has a whisper-quiet operation and optimum airflow management system, as well as an advanced filtration system allowing you to breathe cleaner air.