High Wall Systems by Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia

Last Updated on 24 Mar 2014

The Toshiba air conditioning product range encompasses a comprehensive Inverter range to suit residential, light commercial and commercial applications.

Overview
Description

Innovative technology, ingenious features and attractive design – Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia's High Wall series raises the standard of air conditioning with a new level of comfort.

The Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia's High Wall Quiet, Low Maintenance Systems

  • Rapid heat and cool function which temporarily increases power to achieve the desired temperature before returning to normal power
  • 5 year warranty for consumer confidence
  • Wired or wireless control options
  • Reverse cycle (heating and cooling)
  • Powerful operation
  • Easy to install
  • DC inverter system, designed to use electricity efficiency and effectively
  • Easy to use controller

Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia's High Wall series has a whisper-quiet operation and optimum airflow management system, as well as an advanced filtration system allowing you to breathe cleaner air.

Contact
Display AddressMoorabbin, VIC

Toshiba Air Conditioning 1/195 Chesterville Rd

03 9556 0133
