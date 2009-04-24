High Speed Cantilever Sliding Gates by EZI Security
Last Updated on 24 Apr 2009
Ezi Cantilever Security Gates are study, self supportive, secure and can be installed on a range of road widths.
Overview
Description
Why Choose a High Speed Cantilever Sliding Gate?
- The Ezi Cantilevered gate system is based upon the principles of counter balancing
- These systems are designed and engineered with a strong emphasis on safety to Ezi Security Systems exacting calculations and standards
- Caters for road widths from 3 metres to 10 metres
- High Speed Cantilever Sliding Gate need no road rails, tracks or overhead supports
- Not affected by road crowns, kerbs and falls for drainage in roads with all civil works to install the gate undertaken off to the side of the secured road
Benefits of Cantilever Sliding Gates
- Heavy duty construction
- Elevated motor/gearbox and electrical controls
- True Programmable Logic Control
- True industrial quality 75KW drive motor and gearbox mated to steel racking
- The Cantilever Sliding Gate System comes with variable opening and closing speeds
- Effortless "quick release handle" for manual operation in the event of power stoppage
- Lockable gate tower
- Safety Systems
- Independently risk assessed product
- Fully compatible with all access control systems
- Option of a three years parts and labour warranty
Automated Security Gates and Traffic Barriers by EZI Security
- Heavy Duty Cantilevered Automated Security Gates
- Superior Safety, Speed and Duty Cycle
- Turnstiles
- Bollards
- Card Readers
- Boom Gates
- All types of Quality Perimeter Security Devices