High Quality and Customisable Signage Fabric from Mermet





Visually stunning signage fabrics

Mermet fabrics have been proven to be the ideal support for visual communication, signage or decoration. More than just a fabric for blinds, they have been used for years for many creative purposed, whether it is used indoors or outdoors, on a transparent or blackout fabric.

Versatile and fully customisable signage fabrics

Excellent breakage and tearing resistance, makes it possible to apply tension with exceptional flatness and stability, to ensure a perfect hang.

Mermet’s durable fabric allows for long lasting communication, that can be used for structural or textile architecture.

Applications include: Display Screens- Shop Fittings, POS information/advertising- Event stands- Museography- Solar protection- Projection screen

Since 1951 Mermet have been creating the highest quality fabrics for both commercial and residential applications.

Mermet Australia provide a range of high quality fabrics ideally suited for signage due to their excellent breakage resistance and tensile strength.With a range of suitable fabrics in widths of 155cm to 310cm to suit both small and large projects.