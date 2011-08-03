Logo
Fabric for Stunning Shop Front Designs
Signage Fabrics for Contemporary Finishes
Versatile Signage Fabrics for a Range of Designs

High Quality and Customisable Signage Fabric from Mermet

Last Updated on 03 Aug 2011

Fabric for signage offering excellent breakage resistance and tensile strength

Overview
Description
Mermet Australia provide a range of high quality fabrics ideally suited for signage due to their excellent breakage resistance and tensile strength.

Visually stunning signage fabrics
  • Mermet fabrics have been proven to be the ideal support for visual communication, signage or decoration. More than just a fabric for blinds, they have been used for years for many creative purposed, whether it is used indoors or outdoors, on a transparent or blackout fabric.
Versatile and fully customisable signage fabrics
With a range of suitable fabrics in widths of 155cm to 310cm to suit both small and large projects.
  • Excellent breakage and tearing resistance, makes it possible to apply tension with exceptional flatness and stability, to ensure a perfect hang.
  • Mermet’s durable fabric allows for long lasting communication, that can be used for structural or textile architecture.
  • Applications include: Display Screens- Shop Fittings, POS information/advertising- Event stands- Museography- Solar protection- Projection screen
Since 1951 Mermet have been creating the highest quality fabrics for both commercial and residential applications.
Contact
Display AddressCarrum Downs, VIC

65 Frankston Gardens Drive

03 8773 0000
